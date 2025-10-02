Egyptian, Congolese contenders vie for UNESCO top job

An Egyptian ex-minister is the favourite to become head of the UN's culture agency, but his Congolese rival says bets are still off before a key decision next week.

The vote to replace outgoing French UNESCO director-general Audrey Azoulay after two four-year terms in office is not expected until November 6, during the body's general assembly in Uzbekistan.

But UNESCO's executive board is on Monday to recommend a name, in a move that has in the past led to that person's election by the assembly.

Just two candidates are in competition for the top job after a Mexican contender backed out in August.

They are former Egyptian antiquities and tourism minister Khaled el-Enany, and the Republic of Congo's Firmin Edouard Matoko, who served as UNESCO's de facto foreign minister until March.

Enany, a 54-year-old Egyptologist who announced his intention to run more than two years ago, has emerged as a favourite.

The Republic of Congo's Firmin Edouard Matoko has been at UNESCO for more than three decades. By JULIEN DE ROSA (AFP)

When the board interviewed the candidates in April, the Egyptian was "by far the best" candidate, a European diplomat told AFP on condition of anonymity.

A source with knowledge of UNESCO workings told AFP Enany's election was a "done deal".

But Matoko, a 69-year-old diplomat who has worked at UNESCO since 1990, has argued he is a better candidate with more knowledge of the agency.

The recommendation of the executive board, which is made up of 58 out of 194 member states, is expected to be key.

"When they don't name you, you can go home and rethink your career plans," said Matoko.

'Race not over'

Enany oversaw antiquities, and later also tourism, from 2016 to 2022 under President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Since announcing his bid in 2023, he claims to have visited 65 countries, meeting 400 people over 30 months on the campaign trail.

Matoko has dismissed these remarks.

"You don't need to visit 70 countries to make yourself known," he said.

"I've been visiting countries for 30 years. I've visited more than 100 countries to suggest solutions" during UNESCO postings in Africa, South America and in Paris, he added.

The Republic of Congo has gone all out in recent weeks at trying to gain traction for its contender.

It has deployed at least three ministers, including the president's son, International Cooperation Minister Denis Christel Sassou Nguesso, to plead the case for a Congolese UNESCO chief in Asia, South America, Caribbean and the Gulf.

"The race is not over, the vote remains completely open," said Sassou Nguesso, adding they had the backing of many of the 13 sub-Saharan African nations on the executive board.

"It's a secret ballot. We have confidence in the African group, and backing from some other countries," he said.

Senegal's Amadou-Mahtar Mbow was the agency's only sub-Saharan director-general from 1974 to 1987.

It has never been led by someone from an Arab nation.

Enany has countered that the African Union, of which Egypt is a member, has three times backed his candidacy.

His team says he also has the backing of the Arab League, as well as individual support from executive board members such as France, Germany, Spain, Brazil, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.

"We don't think it'll be a tight race," a member of his team said, requesting anonymity.

'Geostrategic issues'

Matoko was recently campaigning in New York when world leaders last week attended the UN General Assembly.

Enany, however, stayed in France to attempt to persuade UNESCO delegates at home that it was time the Paris-based agency was headed by an Arabic-speaking country.

His critics point to the risk of such a choice, especially in the context of the Gaza war.

Egypt has throughout the Gaza war walked a diplomatic tightrope, condemning Israel while maintaining its mediator role between Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel.

"Matoko would be a smoother candidate in terms of geostrategic issues," Sassou Nguesso, who vowed to campaign until the last minute.

"You have to plough your field until the day of the vote," he said.