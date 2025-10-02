ModernGhana logo
NPP race: Ken Agyapong team raises alarm over possible disenfranchisement of party delegates

  Thu, 02 Oct 2025
A leading figure in the Kennedy Agyapong for President 2028 campaign has raised concerns about the registration process for former party officers and qualified members ahead of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential primary scheduled for July 31, 2026.

In a letter dated October 1, 2025, and addressed to the NPP Presidential Election Committee, Mr. Charles Cromwell Nanabayin Onuawonto Bissue, Director of Operations for the Kennedy Agyapong Campaign, warned that challenges faced by past officers in completing their registration risk disenfranchising a significant number of eligible voters.

The concerns stem from a resolution passed at the party’s Annual National Delegates Conference in July 2025, which allowed all former regional and constituency executives, national officers, external branch executives, Members of Parliament, parliamentary candidates, ministers, deputy ministers, and metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives (MMDCEs) to be included in the presidential primary voter register.

To operationalise this, the party introduced an online registration link and manual forms for eligible members, initially setting a deadline of September 19, 2025. The deadline was later extended to September 30, 2025, after some members reported difficulties.

However, despite the extension, several past officers are said to have faced persistent challenges, especially in obtaining mandatory endorsements from constituency chairmen and secretaries. Mr. Bissue argued that this situation undermines the spirit of inclusivity endorsed at the July conference.

He proposed that coordinators of all presidential aspirants within the constituencies should meet with constituency party officers to resolve discrepancies and ensure that all qualified members are duly registered. According to him, this step will help verify the accuracy of constituency registers before the final voter list is compiled at the national level.

“We believe this measure will enhance the credibility of the party’s voter register and safeguard the rights of all eligible members, in line with the spirit of inclusivity resolved at the July 2025 Conference,” Mr. Bissue stated.

The campaign has called on the NPP’s national leadership to treat the matter with urgency in order to avoid disputes that could mar the credibility of the upcoming presidential primary.

The letter was also copied to the Acting National Chairman and the General Secretary of the party.

