BKANK Group marks World Oxygen Day, calls for urgent action on medical oxygen access

The BKANK Group has marked World Oxygen Day with a strong call for urgent and sustained investments in medical oxygen infrastructure across Ghana and the West African subregion, stressing that oxygen is a basic human right and not a luxury.

In a statement signed by its Chief Executive Officer, Eng. Kofi Owusu Asamoah, the Group described oxygen as “the invisible lifeline we cannot afford to ignore,” noting its critical role in emergency and critical care, childhood pneumonia, maternal health complications, surgical procedures, and infectious diseases such as COVID-19, Lassa fever, and influenza.

The statement acknowledged that progress has been made through regional collaboration, particularly with the Critical Health Regional Medical Oxygen Infrastructure Project, promoted by the BKANK Group with the support of governments, development partners, and frontline health workers. These interventions, it said, are already helping to strengthen health systems and save lives.

Despite this progress, the Group warned that serious gaps remain, including shortages of cylinders and concentrators, weak supply chains, and limited numbers of trained biomedical engineers to maintain the systems. These challenges, it stressed, continue to place vulnerable populations, especially children, pregnant women, and patients in intensive care, at significant risk.

BKANK urged regional leaders, policymakers, researchers, and international partners to act decisively by prioritising medical oxygen access, strengthening health system resilience, and treating oxygen as an essential drug under national laws. The Group further emphasised the importance of investing in sustainable infrastructure, improving training and capacity, promoting cross-border collaboration, and ensuring that every patient, regardless of location, has timely access to oxygen therapy.

“Medical oxygen is not a luxury; it is a human right,” Eng. Asamoah declared. “By working together, we can ensure that no child, mother, or patient loses their life because of lack of access to this essential medicine.”

The statement concluded by noting that with over 400 million people in West Africa depending on fragile healthcare systems, the fight for equitable oxygen access is a shared responsibility that demands urgent political will, investment, and innovation.

Source: BKANK Group