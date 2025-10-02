ModernGhana logo
Man arrested for operating illegal clinic in Yeji Zongo for over a decade

  Thu, 02 Oct 2025
Police in the Bono East Region have arrested a man accused of running an illegal health facility in Yeji Zongo for more than 11 years.

The suspect, identified as Hanson Osei, was picked up on September 28, 2025, after police intelligence led officers to his residence, where a chamber-and-hall room had allegedly been converted into a clinic.

A statement issued by the Bono East Regional Police and signed by the Public Relations Officer, ASP Appiah Danquah, revealed that a search of the premises uncovered used needles, malaria injection bottles, infusion rubbers, and other medical supplies believed to have been used in the unlicensed practice.

During interrogation, Osei reportedly admitted that he had operated the facility for the past 11 years.

He has since been arraigned before the Tuobodom District Court, which remanded him into custody. Osei is expected to reappear on October 6, 2025.

