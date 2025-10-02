ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

TVET central to Ghana's education reforms — Dr. Apaak speaks at Ministerial Panel in Nairobi

Education Deputy Minister for Education, Dr Clement Abas Apaak delivering his remarks
THU, 02 OCT 2025
Deputy Minister for Education, Dr Clement Abas Apaak delivering his remarks

Deputy Minister for Education, Dr Clement Abas Apaak, has emphasised that technical and vocational education must be prioritised for Ghana to achieve meaningful educational reforms.

Speaking during the Ministerial Panel at Africa Skills for Jobs Policy Academy in Nairobi, Kenya, Dr. Apaak explained that Ghana’s economic turnaround now provides the opportunity to advance reforms that will empower private sector participation and create sustainable jobs.

The Africa Skills for Jobs Policy Academy is being held in Nairobi, Kenya, from September 30 to October 3, 2025, bringing together policymakers, experts, and private sector representatives to foster collaborative learning and develop reforms for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) across Sub-Saharan Africa.

The event, organized by the World Bank in partnership with the Government of Kenya and the Inter-University Council for East Africa, the academy aims to address youth unemployment by aligning training programs with labor market needs and promoting upskilling in key sectors.

Ghana's Deputy Minister for Education disclosed that Ghana's improved finances have afforded the government the opportunity to explore ways of improving education in the country.

“The Ghanaian cedi has become one of the strongest-performing currencies. This also now gives us room to be able to be innovative in granting more opportunities for private entities to function. But how are we going to do this without educational reforms? And the reforms must be in the area of technical and vocational education,” he said.

Dr. Apaak further revealed that the government had initiated the National Forum on Education to gather input from Ghanaians on how best to reposition the country’s education system to support national development.

“As I speak to you now, our government initiated the National Forum on Education to solicit ideas from all walks of life in Ghana about what we needed to do to reposition Ghanaian education, to make it more meaningful, and to support our quest to thrive,” he noted.

According to him, the findings of the forum confirmed that investment in technical and vocational education and training (TVET) is the most effective pathway for equipping the youth with skills relevant to the job market.

“In fact, our Minister for Education has recently made it his point of call to advocate for our government to consider ceding about two percent of our oil revenue to finance technical and vocational education,” Dr. Apaak added.

He stressed that without a deliberate focus on TVET, Ghana risks limiting its progress in developing a workforce capable of driving innovation and competitiveness in the global economy.

Dr. Apaak urged his fellow attendees not to treat TVET as a second fiddle to regular school, noting that it was an opportunity to equip students with employable skills by the time they pass out.

"There is this tendency to believe that it is students who are less competent academically who are to take up technical, vocational education and training," he said.

He said the Mahama administration had set in motion plans to scale up TVET facilities in order that learners can fully benefit.

Eric Joe Ayivi
Eric Joe Ayivi

News ContributorPage: eric-joe-ayivi

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

33 minutes ago

NPP race: Ken Agyapong team raises alarm over possible disenfranchisement of party delegates NPP race: Ken Agyapong team raises alarm over possible disenfranchisement of par...

2 hours ago

Man arrested for operating illegal clinic in Yeji Zongo for over a decade Man arrested for operating illegal clinic in Yeji Zongo for over a decade

2 hours ago

President Mahama explains reasons for reversal of US visa restrictions on Ghana President Mahama explains reasons for reversal of US visa restrictions on Ghana ...

2 hours ago

President Mahama commissions second batch of 11 new ambassadors and high commissioners President Mahama commissions second batch of 11 new ambassadors and high commiss...

2 hours ago

Here are areas to be affected by ECGs planned maintenance today Here are areas to be affected by ECG's planned maintenance today

2 hours ago

Haruna Iddrisu, the Minister of Education Government requests financial clearance to recruit 93,000 teachers - Education M...

2 hours ago

Sylvia Owusu-Ankomah appointed CEO of Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications and Digital Chamber of Ghana Sylvia Owusu-Ankomah appointed CEO of Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications and Di...

2 hours ago

Koku Anyidoho heads Christian Council committee to organise ecumenical convention Koku Anyidoho heads Christian Council committee to organise ecumenical conventio...

2 hours ago

Ashanti Region: 14 QNet leaders arrested for allegedly running recruitment camps Ashanti Region: 14 QNet leaders arrested for allegedly running recruitment camps

2 hours ago

President Mahama must implement policies on plastics before it’s too late – CIMAG President Mahama must implement policies on plastics before it’s too late – CIMA...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line