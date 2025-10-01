ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

VRA complete relocation of AMERI Power Plant to Kumasi by December

  Wed, 01 Oct 2025
Business & Finance VRA complete relocation of AMERI Power Plant to Kumasi byDecember
WED, 01 OCT 2025

The Volta River Authority (VRA) says it is on course to complete the relocation of the Thermal Power Plant, formerly known as the AMERI Power Plant, to Kumasi by December 2025.

Phase two of the project will see the transfer of four remaining units from the Western Region to Awomaso in the Ashanti Region, a move expected to boost electricity supply and improve reliability across Ashanti and northern Ghana.

Chief Executive Officer of the VRA, Edward Ekow Obeng Kenzo, explained that the relocation is critical to enhancing supply stability in Kumasi and beyond. He disclosed this during an inspection visit to the Authority’s substation at Awomaso on Wednesday, October 1.

Meanwhile, Parliament’s Select Committee on Energy has raised fresh concerns over the growing threat illegal mining poses to Ghana’s energy infrastructure. The Committee warned that encroachment on powerlines belonging to the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) and major gas pipelines could undermine the country’s energy security if not urgently addressed.

Deputy Ranking Member of the Committee, Collins Adomako Mensah, urged stronger public vigilance, saying, “We cannot allow illegal miners and encroachers to get close to critical installations such as powerlines and gas pipelines.”

The Committee further pledged to intensify engagement with ministries, state agencies, and local authorities to protect vital infrastructure. It also promised to push the Finance Ministry to resolve VRA’s concerns about tax exemptions on imported equipment needed for the ongoing relocation project.

Acting Chairperson, Albert Nyakotey Tetteh, joined by Mr. Adomako Mensah, stressed that while the power sector is currently stable, sustained investment is required to safeguard its future.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

VRA complete relocation of AMERI Power Plant to Kumasi byDecember VRA complete relocation of AMERI Power Plant to Kumasi by December

2 hours ago

Ghana will not become dumping ground for deportees, accept individuals with criminal backgrounds – Mahama Ghana will not become dumping ground for deportees, accept individuals with crim...

2 hours ago

129 SHSs now cultivating farms under Feed Ghana Project — Agric Minister 129 SHSs now cultivating farms under Feed Ghana Project — Agric Minister

2 hours ago

Illegal miners earning GH¢70,000 a week, alternatives cannot compete – Former Security Minister Illegal miners earning GH¢70,000 a week, alternatives cannot compete – Former Se...

6 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for Tema East and ex-Greater Accra Regional Minister, Nii Kwartei Titus Glover None of Ghana’s ex-Vice Presidents impacted lives like Dr. Bawumia did — Titus G...

6 hours ago

‘It was taken out of context’ — MP apologises over comment on KNUST student fondling saga ‘It was taken out of context’ — MP apologises over comment on KNUST student fond...

6 hours ago

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia NDC gov’t has abandoned NPP’s major investment in healthcare — Bawumia

6 hours ago

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Next NPP gov’t will complete Agenda 111 projects to provide jobs, save lives — B...

6 hours ago

Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George Why did you suddenly accept the subscription upgrade you initially rejected? — M...

6 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama ‘We’ll hand you over’ — Mahama warns Ghanaians involved in romance scams

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line