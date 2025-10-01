VRA complete relocation of AMERI Power Plant to Kumasi by December

The Volta River Authority (VRA) says it is on course to complete the relocation of the Thermal Power Plant, formerly known as the AMERI Power Plant, to Kumasi by December 2025.

Phase two of the project will see the transfer of four remaining units from the Western Region to Awomaso in the Ashanti Region, a move expected to boost electricity supply and improve reliability across Ashanti and northern Ghana.

Chief Executive Officer of the VRA, Edward Ekow Obeng Kenzo, explained that the relocation is critical to enhancing supply stability in Kumasi and beyond. He disclosed this during an inspection visit to the Authority’s substation at Awomaso on Wednesday, October 1.

Meanwhile, Parliament’s Select Committee on Energy has raised fresh concerns over the growing threat illegal mining poses to Ghana’s energy infrastructure. The Committee warned that encroachment on powerlines belonging to the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) and major gas pipelines could undermine the country’s energy security if not urgently addressed.

Deputy Ranking Member of the Committee, Collins Adomako Mensah, urged stronger public vigilance, saying, “We cannot allow illegal miners and encroachers to get close to critical installations such as powerlines and gas pipelines.”

The Committee further pledged to intensify engagement with ministries, state agencies, and local authorities to protect vital infrastructure. It also promised to push the Finance Ministry to resolve VRA’s concerns about tax exemptions on imported equipment needed for the ongoing relocation project.

Acting Chairperson, Albert Nyakotey Tetteh, joined by Mr. Adomako Mensah, stressed that while the power sector is currently stable, sustained investment is required to safeguard its future.