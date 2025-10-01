Ghana will not become dumping ground for deportees, accept individuals with criminal backgrounds – Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has moved to allay fears that Ghana could be overwhelmed with deportees from the United States, insisting that the country will never be used as a receptacle for foreign nationals with criminal backgrounds.

Addressing the swearing-in of newly appointed Ambassadors and High Commissioners in Accra on Wednesday, October 1, the President dismissed claims that the government’s cooperation with Washington undermines Ghana’s sovereignty.

“I wish to assure my countrymen and women that our understanding with the U.S. does not undermine our sovereignty, security, or stability,” he said. “Ghana will not, and I repeat, will not become a dumping ground for deportees, nor will we accept individuals with criminal backgrounds.”

His remarks come in the wake of mounting public debate following confirmation by Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on September 17 that another 40 deportees from the U.S. would be arriving soon. The disclosure drew sharp criticism from the Minority in Parliament, who argued that the earlier acceptance of 14 deportees lacked transparency and parliamentary approval.

The government has since clarified that the arrangement is guided by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Accra and Washington, which does not require ratification by Parliament. According to Mr. Ablakwa, the arrangement is humanitarian in nature, designed to ease the plight of West Africans facing harsh treatment abroad.

Reiterating that position, President Mahama stressed that Ghana’s cooperation with the U.S. is tightly regulated. “The country’s agreement with the U.S. is limited, carefully vetted, and aligned with our ECOWAS protocols,” he explained, adding that all returnees are screened thoroughly before being admitted. “It reflects Ghana’s Pan-African commitment to regional cooperation while safeguarding our dignity and sovereignty.”

The President also charged the new envoys to be at the forefront of shaping Ghana’s global reputation. “Diplomacy involves more than just negotiation. It also encompasses managing perceptions and safeguarding your nation’s reputation,” he told them. “Distinguished Ambassadors and High Commissioners, your foremost responsibility is to tell Ghana’s story with conviction and credibility.”

Highlighting Ghana’s strengths, he urged the diplomats to showcase the country as “a stable democracy with a proven record of peaceful transitions,” a hub of trade and innovation, and a nation where “our people are determined to create jobs for our youth and restore dignity to our workforce.”