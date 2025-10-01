129 SHSs now cultivating farms under Feed Ghana Project — Agric Minister

Minister for Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, says the government’s Feed Ghana Project has reached a new milestone, with 129 senior high schools now running farms to support the national food production drive.

In an interview with Citi FM on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, Mr. Opoku explained that the initiative, which began at the household and community level, has expanded to include schools, churches, and public institutions.

“From the beginning of the campaign up to today, we have a record 129 secondary schools participating,” he said, adding that the expansion has significantly boosted the current harvest.

According to him, favourable weather coupled with the wider participation of institutions has led to a bumper harvest across the country. Surpluses of rice are being recorded in Bibiani and Asante Akyem, while maize and tomatoes are abundant in other regions.

Despite the increased output, Mr. Opoku noted that consumers in urban centres are yet to fully benefit from the reduced farm-gate prices. He cited maize as an example, pointing out that the price had dropped from about GH¢1,400 per bag last year to between GH¢400 and GH¢500 this season. He blamed profiteering middlemen and continued imports for keeping retail prices high.

To address this, he said the National Food Buffer Stock Company has been instructed to step up purchases of surplus produce to stabilise incomes and build reserves. One commercial farmer has already offered 30,000 tonnes of yellow maize, which the Ministry has referred to Buffer Stock for procurement.

Storage, however, remains a major hurdle. With over 80 percent of farmers operating on a small scale, most lack storage facilities and are compelled to sell immediately after harvest. The Minister called on private investors to venture into commercial storage, citing promising examples already underway in the Bono Region.

On rice imports, he revealed that some traders were still struggling to clear stocks brought in during last year’s drought, even though locally grown rice is now cheaper than imported brands. “If you choose to buy imported rice, you are creating jobs elsewhere at the expense of your own people,” he stressed, urging Ghanaians to buy local to sustain farmers.

Mr. Opoku also highlighted growing foreign interest in Ghana’s agriculture sector, pointing to Italian agribusiness Bonifiche Ferraresi (BF) and a US$1.5 billion arrangement with Qatar. Unlike in the past, he explained, many of these ventures are now focused on supplying Ghana’s domestic market. He cited the Asantehene’s offer of 10,000 hectares of land to BF for food production in the Ashanti Region as an example of this shift.

The Minister emphasised that Ghana’s problem is no longer about producing enough food but about managing the surplus, stabilising prices, and building storage and distribution systems. “We have not developed our agriculture to its fullest,” he said. “But this bumper harvest is a blessing and an opportunity to build lasting systems.”