Sanitizing Our Airwaves: Why Mustafa’s Insult Should Not Define Northerners

Ghana is widely celebrated as a beacon of democracy and peace in Africa. Yet, recent developments in our public space suggest that the fragile threads that hold our social fabric together are being tested. The case of Mustafa, who allegedly insulted the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, on social media provides a painful reminder of how easily one individual’s reckless words can spark a wave of anger, stereotyping, and division. Within minutes of his utterance, Mustafa was rounded up and beaten severely. As though physical assault was not enough, some commentators, especially Asantes, took to the airwaves to insult Northerners in general. This dangerous generalization betrays a lack of critical thinking and threatens our national cohesion.

The deeper tragedy is that, instead of focusing on issues that genuinely affect the lives of ordinary Ghanaians --- poverty, education, galamsey, joblessness --- we are wasting precious energy on TikTok insults. This is a misplaced priority, and it speaks to a society that is losing direction. This commentary argues that the Mustafa incident should not define Northerners. That stereotyping is an ignorant and destructive path. And that Ghana urgently needs to sanitize its media space.

The Dangers of Stereotyping

It is important to state from the outset that not everyone who bears a Muslim or Arabic name is a Northerner. Names like “Mustafa,” “Abdulai,” “Yakubu,” and “Alhassan” can be found across Ghana, from coastal towns to inland cities. Many Ghanaians in the South bear these names because of the spread of Islam centuries ago. Others migrated from neighboring countries such as Benin, Nigeria, and Côte d’Ivoire and today identify with Ghanaian Zongo communities. To assume that every “Mustafa” is Dagomba, Mamprusi, or Gonja is both ignorant and unfair. It is entirely possible that this particular Mustafa is not even Ghanaian. But even if we grant that he is a Northerner, does it automatically mean he speaks for all Northerners? Does it mean he understands the position of the Asantehene in Ghana’s chieftaincy structure or the historical bonds between Ashantis and Dagombas? Not at all!

Asantes and Northerners share a deep historical connection. The Ashanti Kingdom, at the height of its power, had alliances with Wangara traders, Hausa migrants, and Moshie warriors who fortified its armies and helped expand its influence. Dagombas and Asantes fought alongside each other in various periods of Ghana’s precolonial history. To reduce such a rich and complex history into a crude insult and counter-insult is to ignore the very foundations of our coexistence. The Ga saying, “In every home, there is a Mensah,” captures the essence of human society. In every group, you will find both noble and dishonorable individuals. Not all Northerners are uncivilized, just as not all Asantes are paragons of refined character. The attempt to use one man’s unguided utterance as a brush to paint an entire people is dangerous, and only the ignorant delight in such stereotyping.

As the late Kofi Abrefa Busia once observed, “To be ignorant of one another is to allow suspicion and fear to grow; to know one another is the beginning of solidarity.” Blanket stereotyping is not knowledge; it is ignorance dressed as judgment.

Misplaced Priorities in National Discourse

The Mustafa incident should not even dominate our national discourse. Ghana today faces existential challenges that require our full attention.

Food Security: Farmers across the country struggle with post-harvest losses, climate change, and poor access to markets. Food prices are skyrocketing. Should this not occupy our discussions?

Shelter: Affordable housing remains out of reach for millions. Young families in Accra, Kumasi, Tamale, and Takoradi live in overcrowded rooms, yet we prefer to debate TikTok insults.

Clothing and Poverty: Unemployment is forcing many youth into petty crimes, substance abuse, alcoholism, and migration. The galamsey menace, which destroys livelihoods, has become a national crisis. Where is our outrage about this?

Education: Our schools are under-resourced, and higher education is becoming elitist. The children of ordinary citizens are falling behind. Should this not disturb us more than Mustafa’s TikTok rants?

Every time we waste energy amplifying trivialities, we betray the seriousness that national development requires. As Kwame Nkrumah reminded us: “The forces that unite us are intrinsic and greater than the superimposed influences that keep us apart.” Our national discourse must unite us around solutions, not divide us over distractions.

Social Media and the Politics of Insults

The rise of social media has created a new public square where anyone with a smartphone and data bundle can reach thousands. This is both a blessing and a curse. Activists such as Twene Jonas and Kevin Taylor have popularized a style of political commentary that thrives on insults and direct attacks. While their criticisms often raise genuine concerns about governance, the manner of delivery has normalized disrespect and vulgarity. Politicians, in turn, have found these influencers useful when insults are directed at their opponents. The danger here is clear. When the youth see such figures being praised, protected, and even funded, they learn that insults are a pathway to fame. A Northern proverb says, “The calf observes how its mother chews grass.” Young people are observing, and they are imitating. This is why Mustafa and many others believe TikTok is a stage for insult. But politicians must learn this lesson. “The cane used to whip Danaa will also whip Dawuni tomorrow.” Today it may serve your political interest; tomorrow it may be used against you. Encouraging insults in politics is a short-sighted game. As media scholar Prof. Kwame Karikari has warned, “A democracy without responsible media is a democracy heading for crisis.” Ghana must reflect deeply on what kind of media culture we are nurturing.

Broken Homes and Silent Leaders

The root causes of these misbehaviors run deeper than social media. Ghana’s rising cases of broken homes, delinquent children, and absent parents are breeding grounds for disorderly conduct. Many young people grow up without stable homes, mentors, or role models. At the same time, chiefs, politicians, and religious leaders have largely gone silent. Chiefs, who once commanded respect and moral authority, rarely intervene in national conversations on discipline. Politicians, obsessed with elections, often prioritize winning power over guiding society. Parents, overwhelmed by poverty, sometimes abandon their duty of raising disciplined children.

The silence of leadership --- traditional, political, and parental --- is leaving a dangerous vacuum. Into that vacuum has stepped TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube, where youth are now taught their values by influencers chasing likes and followers. As Chinua Achebe wrote in The Trouble with Nigeria, “The trouble with Nigeria is simply and squarely a failure of leadership.” Ghana, too, must acknowledge that silence and inaction from leadership is fueling youth misconduct.

The Global Context: Media and Responsibility

Other countries have faced similar challenges. In the United States, debates rage about the role of social media in spreading fake news and fueling political polarization. In Kenya, social media influencers have been accused of inflaming ethnic divisions during elections. Nigeria has wrestled with the consequences of “Yahoo Yahoo” fraudsters glamorizing ill-gotten wealth on Instagram.

Ghana is not immune. The difference is that while other societies are actively developing regulations, education campaigns, and civic initiatives to guide media responsibility, Ghana seems to have left its airwaves entirely at the mercy of “anything goes.” As the African proverb cautions, “When there is no enemy within, the enemies outside cannot hurt you.” If we fail to regulate our media environment, the enemy within --- our own carelessness --- will harm us more than any external threat.

Toward Sanitizing Our Airwaves

What can be done and needs to be done urgently:

Media Regulation and Filters: The National Communications Authority and the National Media Commission must strengthen monitoring. Freedom of speech is not a license for vulgarity. Clearer frameworks for social media accountability are urgently needed.

Education and Media Literacy: Schools should integrate media literacy into the curriculum. Children must be taught how to navigate digital platforms responsibly, distinguishing truth from misinformation.

Community and Religious Leadership: Chiefs, imams, pastors, and opinion leaders must speak up. Silence emboldens indiscipline. When communities collectively reject insults and vulgarity, youth will take notice.

Parental Guidance: Parents cannot outsource moral education to TikTok. The home remains the first school. Even in poverty, discipline and respect can be taught.

Political Will: Politicians must stop shielding abusive activists when insults serve their interests. They must model civility in their own speech. A culture of respect in politics will trickle down to the youth.

Let Us Not Be Distracted

Mustafa’s insult was reckless. But it must not be used as ammunition to malign an entire people. Northerners, like all other Ghanaians, are a diverse group with both noble and misguided individuals. Stereotyping is lazy, divisive, and dangerous.

The real crises before us are hunger, poverty, galamsey, unemployment, drug abuse, and collapsing education. If we continue to expend national energy on trivialities, we risk sinking deeper into hardship. Ghana needs its leaders --- political, traditional, and parental --- to sanitize the airwaves, guide the youth, and restore respect in public discourse. As Nkrumah warned, “Divided we are weak; united, Africa could become one of the greatest forces for good in the world.” The same is true of Ghana. Our unity is our strength, and our focus must be on development, not distraction. Mustafa’s words should not define Northerners. Neither should they define Ghana. Let us choose wisdom over ignorance, unity over division, and progress over triviality.

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH

+233208282575 / +233550558008

[email protected]