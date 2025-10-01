Hon. Kwaku Kwarteng writes: The Global Info Analytics surveys on NPP presidential primaries

The August 2025 survey of Global Info Analytics (GIA) on the NPP presidential primaries was published last month. Their September 2025 survey has just been published. I trust these GIA guys. They are the most credible pollsters in the country today.

There are a few things to note from both the August 2025 survey and the September 2025 survey:

1.⁠ ⁠Dr Bawumia's share of the delegates was 61.4% in November 2023. It dropped to 52% in August 2025. It has dropped further to 47% in September 2025. That is consistent with the sense the Kennedy Agyapong team is getting on the ground.

2.⁠ ⁠Kennedy's share of the delegates dropped from 37.4% in November 2023 to 17% in August 2025 and remained at 17% in September 2025. I will comment on this shortly.

3.⁠ ⁠The "undecided" and "undisclosed" delegates increased from 27% in August 2025 to 31% in September 2025. So, almost all the 5% delegates that have changed their minds away from Dr Bawumia claim they are now undecided or they would not disclose their preference.

4.⁠ ⁠I am a careful person, but I strongly think that the undecided and undisclosed delegates are largely pro-Kennedy voters. This is because, it is impossible that 20.4% (that is 37.4% minus 17%) of the delegates, having voted for Kennedy under very trying circumstances, have now deserted him and are undecided. Especially so when the delegates base for Dr Bawumia has consistently been getting smaller.

5.⁠ ⁠The September 2025 GIA survey gives scientific indications for the first time that, if the NPP presidential primaries were held today, it would go into a roundoff.

6.⁠ ⁠I am waiting patiently for the October 2025 survey. If Dr Bawumia drops further from the 47% he now has, it would deepen the belief of the Kennedy team that Kennedy is winning the primaries one touch. Such a drop in Dr Bawumia's base would be fresh Kennedy votes even if those respondents claim they are undecided.

7.⁠ ⁠These are my careful observations.