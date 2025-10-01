ModernGhana logo
None of Ghana’s ex-Vice Presidents impacted lives like Dr. Bawumia did — Titus Glover

Former Member of Parliament for Tema East and ex-Greater Accra Regional Minister, Nii Kwartei Titus Glover

Former Member of Parliament for Tema East and ex-Greater Accra Regional Minister, Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, has praised former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for what he described as his unmatched impact on the lives of Ghanaians.

According to him, none of Ghana’s vice presidents under the Fourth Republic including the late Professor John Evans Atta Mills, the late Alhaji Aliu Mahama, and President John Dramani Mahama, made a significant impact on the citizenry.

Speaking during a three-day campaign engagement in the Greater Accra Region with Dr. Bawumia on Wednesday, October 1, Mr. Glover expressed confidence that the NPP flagbearer hopeful would transform Ghana if given the mandate.

“I saw when Professor Atta Mills was Jerry John Rawlings’ vice president, I saw Aliu Mahama’s time as vice president to John Agyekum Kufuor, and Mahama’s time with Atta Mills, but none of them impacted the lives of Ghanaians.

“Dr. Bawumia did far better than all of them combined, even as a vice president. So you can imagine what he could do if given the mandate to serve as the president of this country,” he said.

On behalf of a group of former NPP Greater Accra MPs, Mr. Glover pledged unflinching support for Dr. Bawumia.

He also urged party delegates to retain him as flagbearer for the 2028 general elections, stressing that the party can not experiment for the next elections.

“We cannot experiment, we cannot change the team we have. As former members of parliament, we assure you of our support and promise to do our best to ensure your victory,” he stressed.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issues

Comments

Rick Mends | 10/1/2025 8:37:27 PM

Yes, you are right. He made a lot of mess.

