Boakye Agyarko explains reasons for NPP chairmanship bid

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
WED, 01 OCT 2025

Former Energy Minister, Engineer Dr. Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, has outlined his reasons for contesting the chairmanship position of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He said his decision was driven by a desire to restore the party’s identity, rebuild unity, and win back public trust. "If I should ask the party what their beliefs are, you will struggle to get a concrete answer, so I believe it's time to lead the party with a mindset where all members are treated fairly and with justice," he explained.

According to him, "This will bring back the Party's good identity, and restore unity."

Dr. Agyarko made these remarks in an interview with Dr. Cash on Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM’s afternoon political programme Dwabrem on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

He added that he is prepared to introduce reforms that will position the NPP to thrive and secure victory in the 2028 general election.

With this vision, Dr. Agyarko said he hopes to usher the party into a new era of unity and progress. His bid for the chairmanship, he noted, is aimed at offering fresh perspectives and stronger leadership for the NPP.

