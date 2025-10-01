From Luxury Gardens to Household Trees: A Personal Call for Climate Action in Ghana

While living in the Upper East Region of Ghana, and now a geography major master’s student in the USA (Iowa) with an interest in climate change. I have seen various climatic conditions throughout the country. I began my primary school years in Kumasi, then moved to Accra to continue primary school, and later moved to Obuasi for Junior High School and Bolgatanga for Senior High School. After finishing my bachelor's degree in Cape Coast, I moved to the United States for my master's education. These experiences have allowed me to observe vegetation, tree planting, and their impact in a real, tangible sense. I have fond memories of playing under orange tree in our family home, and observing how trees influenced our environment, providing a clinically relevant shade and connected communities.

Increasing temperatures, unpredictable rain, and prolonged dry seasons have made farming, accessing water, and daily living progressively more difficult. This situation leaves me with a simple but urgent question: can the act of planting one tree in every home be one of the most manageable steps to take against climate change? Many might believe that change is only within reach of wealthy families with big back gardens. I think quite the opposite. The power is really in the millions (not 1 million, I said millions) of us households who can simply plant and care for one tree each.

The Myth of Size

It is simple to assume that only large gardens count for carbon absorption or bring back biodiversity. However, a study in Ghana indicates that just one mature tree sequesters roughly 21 kg per year of carbon dioxide. Urban trees globally have been shown to absorb between 20 to 50 kg per year. When I consider Ghana’s 7 million households, I begin to think that the real opportunity will be found in participation. If each household were to plant a tree, it would be an amazing impact. The scale lies not in the scale of impact, but in how many people participate.

The Household Tree Effect

In a domestic garden, one tree does much more than sequestering carbon. It shades your house and lowers daytime temperatures of urban neighborhoods prone to high heat. It filters out contaminated air, stabilizes soils, and absorbs stormwater to prevent flooding from its excessive accumulation. It gives us food, medicines and even livelihoods with remarkable trees like avocado, moringa, neem, mango, shea, and other indigenous species. In the Upper East, and even northeastern Ghana, where the dry seasons are extremely prolonged, a single shea or neem tree can make the difference between bare land and resilience. These multipurpose trees protect us today, and prepare us for tomorrow.

Lessons from Ghana's Climate Projects

Ghana has experienced some successes but also failures in terms of climate and afforestation programs. The Tree for Life campaign, for example, has successfully planted millions of seedlings across the country, which demonstrates the potential for impactful climate initiatives. However, while some large-scale reforestation and afforestation initiatives have struggled with community engagement and the pressure of deforestation, it has been observed that some large-scale projects lack appropriate follow-up. These experiences highlight that top-down processes are insufficient approaches. This is why my suggestion of tree planting at the household level is practical and scalable. By enabling each household to plant and care for just one tree, we are encouraging a community led, decentralized process that better fills the gaps of previous programs.

The Hidden Costs of Luxury Gardens

In comparison, luxury gardens while aesthetically pleasing, typically take more than they provide. They have a high amount of water consumption, including regions that have limited water resources. They are maintained by machinery that uses fossil fuels that produce greenhouse gases. Fertilizers and pest control not only emit nitrous oxide, which is a potent greenhouse gas, but they are also harmful to soil and water quality. Exotic plants brought from other countries increase the emissions even further. All of this makes me think about how usually, one native tree, healthy and on a family yard, is more beneficial to the environment than an extensive ornamental property.

Collective Action Matters

If only a million houses planted a single tree each, we would remove 21,000 metric tons of CO₂ from the atmosphere each year - which is like removing thousands of cars from Ghana's roads. But aside from the numbers, community planting works to bring neighbors together, reinforce relationships, and provide roles for everyone as we promote resilience together. This bottom-up approach is supplemental to the national approach like the Tree for Life campaign and resonates with the broader vision of agriculture outlined by President John Dramani Mahama's vision. His "Feed Ghana Programme" emphasized agriculture as the backbone of economic growth and inclusivity, as it creates more jobs and livelihoods. He is advancing agriculture through food production, agribusiness and investment in Farmer Service Centres. Just as agriculture is core to our economy, I believe afforestation or tree planting at the household level and its resulting environmental havens should be core to our climate vulnerability, adaptability and resilience.

Rethinking Responsibility

It is not just for governments and big business. You and I have a responsibility. When we plant a tree, we are providing not only green for our homes but also food, shade and clean air for future generations. As the saying goes, what do little drops of water make? A mighty ocean. Millions of individual trees planted by ordinary households can change Ghana’s landscape, cool our cities, feed our families and protect our soils.

Conclusion and Call to Action

I challenge each household in Ghana and especially in the Upper East where we experience the most severe consequences of climate change, to plant one tree. Do not wait for government programming or aid from the outside. A simple act of one tree, when compounded on millions of households, forms a silent revolution.

Every tree planted is essentially a vote on resilience, protection against climate change and a legacy for future generations. Let each of us take responsibility. Let each of us plant a tree. And together, as the drops of water form the ocean, we will become a greener, more resilient Ghana.