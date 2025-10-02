Dormaa East joins nationwide HPV vaccination to fight cervical cancer

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) will from October 7 to 11, 2025, embark on a nationwide vaccination campaign targeting girls aged 11 to 14 years as part of efforts to curb the rising cases of cervical cancer in the country.

Cervical cancer is currently the second most common cancer among women in Ghana and a leading cause of cancer-related deaths. The intervention will see the introduction of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine into the country’s routine immunization programme, marking a major milestone in women’s health.

The vaccine to be administered is a single dose of Gardasil 4, which has been proven effective in preventing HPV—the primary cause of cervical cancer and related health complications.

District Disease Control Officer, Obed Asare, disclosed details of the exercise during a stakeholder meeting on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. The meeting, which brought together School Improvement Support Officers, Assembly Members, Queenmothers, Information Services Department officials, and community representatives, focused on public education, addressing parental concerns, and ensuring strong local participation.

Mr Asare stressed that the vaccine is most effective when given before exposure to the virus, which is why girls between 9 and 14 years are the primary target group. “The introduction of the HPV vaccine into our routine immunization schedule is a pivotal step in protecting the next generation of Ghanaian women from cervical cancer,” he said.

Following the five-day campaign, an estimated 2.46 million girls nationwide are expected to be vaccinated, including more than 437,000 girls in the Dormaa East District alone.

Mr Asare added that the initiative forms part of Ghana’s commitment to the World Health Organization’s 90-70-90 global strategy to eliminate cervical cancer by 2030. The strategy seeks to ensure that 90 percent of girls are fully vaccinated against HPV by age 15, 70 percent of women are screened with a high-performance test by age 35 and again by 45, and 90 percent of women with cervical cancer receive appropriate treatment.