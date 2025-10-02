ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Dormaa East joins nationwide HPV vaccination to fight cervical cancer

By Linda Osei-Fobi || ISD, Dormaa East District
Health Dormaa East joins nationwide HPV vaccination to fight cervical cancer
THU, 02 OCT 2025

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) will from October 7 to 11, 2025, embark on a nationwide vaccination campaign targeting girls aged 11 to 14 years as part of efforts to curb the rising cases of cervical cancer in the country.

Cervical cancer is currently the second most common cancer among women in Ghana and a leading cause of cancer-related deaths. The intervention will see the introduction of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine into the country’s routine immunization programme, marking a major milestone in women’s health.

The vaccine to be administered is a single dose of Gardasil 4, which has been proven effective in preventing HPV—the primary cause of cervical cancer and related health complications.

District Disease Control Officer, Obed Asare, disclosed details of the exercise during a stakeholder meeting on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. The meeting, which brought together School Improvement Support Officers, Assembly Members, Queenmothers, Information Services Department officials, and community representatives, focused on public education, addressing parental concerns, and ensuring strong local participation.

Mr Asare stressed that the vaccine is most effective when given before exposure to the virus, which is why girls between 9 and 14 years are the primary target group. “The introduction of the HPV vaccine into our routine immunization schedule is a pivotal step in protecting the next generation of Ghanaian women from cervical cancer,” he said.

Following the five-day campaign, an estimated 2.46 million girls nationwide are expected to be vaccinated, including more than 437,000 girls in the Dormaa East District alone.

Mr Asare added that the initiative forms part of Ghana’s commitment to the World Health Organization’s 90-70-90 global strategy to eliminate cervical cancer by 2030. The strategy seeks to ensure that 90 percent of girls are fully vaccinated against HPV by age 15, 70 percent of women are screened with a high-performance test by age 35 and again by 45, and 90 percent of women with cervical cancer receive appropriate treatment.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

1 hour ago

NPP race: Ken Agyapong team raises alarm over possible disenfranchisement of party delegates NPP race: Ken Agyapong team raises alarm over possible disenfranchisement of par...

2 hours ago

Man arrested for operating illegal clinic in Yeji Zongo for over a decade Man arrested for operating illegal clinic in Yeji Zongo for over a decade

2 hours ago

President Mahama explains reasons for reversal of US visa restrictions on Ghana President Mahama explains reasons for reversal of US visa restrictions on Ghana ...

2 hours ago

President Mahama commissions second batch of 11 new ambassadors and high commissioners President Mahama commissions second batch of 11 new ambassadors and high commiss...

2 hours ago

Here are areas to be affected by ECGs planned maintenance today Here are areas to be affected by ECG's planned maintenance today

2 hours ago

Haruna Iddrisu, the Minister of Education Government requests financial clearance to recruit 93,000 teachers - Education M...

2 hours ago

Sylvia Owusu-Ankomah appointed CEO of Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications and Digital Chamber of Ghana Sylvia Owusu-Ankomah appointed CEO of Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications and Di...

2 hours ago

Koku Anyidoho heads Christian Council committee to organise ecumenical convention Koku Anyidoho heads Christian Council committee to organise ecumenical conventio...

2 hours ago

Ashanti Region: 14 QNet leaders arrested for allegedly running recruitment camps Ashanti Region: 14 QNet leaders arrested for allegedly running recruitment camps

2 hours ago

President Mahama must implement policies on plastics before it’s too late – CIMAG President Mahama must implement policies on plastics before it’s too late – CIMA...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line