CTVET advances TVET awareness at Zogbeli M/A JHS Block A in Tamale

As part of its nationwide TVET Campaign Publicity Programme, the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) conducted a school and community sensitization at Zogbeli M/A JHS Block A, Nobiscora, Tamale, on 17th September 2025.

The initiative seeks to raise awareness, spark interest, and build community support for skills-based education as a viable pathway to employment, entrepreneurship, and national development.

The event brought together key stakeholders, including the Municipal Director of Education, the Honourable Assembly Member for Nobiscora, religious and traditional leaders, head teachers, guidance coordinators, and parents. Students and parents were inspired by the success stories of TVET graduates who have become innovators, entrepreneurs, and professionals.

Parents were encouraged to consider TVET not as a last resort, but as a first-choice option that equips young people with practical skills for the workforce. Discussions emphasized that skills are the currency of the future, and every young Ghanaian deserves the opportunity to realize their potential through TVET.

The sensitization provided a platform for dialogue and shared commitment to changing perceptions about TVET. As the campaign continues across the country, CTVET calls on parents, teachers, community leaders, and youth groups to champion skills development and help more young people embrace TVET for brighter futures.