ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

CTVET advances TVET awareness at Zogbeli M/A JHS Block A in Tamale

By Albert Opare || Contributor
Education CTVET advances TVET awareness at Zogbeli M/A JHS Block A in Tamale
THU, 02 OCT 2025

As part of its nationwide TVET Campaign Publicity Programme, the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) conducted a school and community sensitization at Zogbeli M/A JHS Block A, Nobiscora, Tamale, on 17th September 2025.

The initiative seeks to raise awareness, spark interest, and build community support for skills-based education as a viable pathway to employment, entrepreneurship, and national development.

The event brought together key stakeholders, including the Municipal Director of Education, the Honourable Assembly Member for Nobiscora, religious and traditional leaders, head teachers, guidance coordinators, and parents. Students and parents were inspired by the success stories of TVET graduates who have become innovators, entrepreneurs, and professionals.

Parents were encouraged to consider TVET not as a last resort, but as a first-choice option that equips young people with practical skills for the workforce. Discussions emphasized that skills are the currency of the future, and every young Ghanaian deserves the opportunity to realize their potential through TVET.

The sensitization provided a platform for dialogue and shared commitment to changing perceptions about TVET. As the campaign continues across the country, CTVET calls on parents, teachers, community leaders, and youth groups to champion skills development and help more young people embrace TVET for brighter futures.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

33 minutes ago

NPP race: Ken Agyapong team raises alarm over possible disenfranchisement of party delegates NPP race: Ken Agyapong team raises alarm over possible disenfranchisement of par...

2 hours ago

Man arrested for operating illegal clinic in Yeji Zongo for over a decade Man arrested for operating illegal clinic in Yeji Zongo for over a decade

2 hours ago

President Mahama explains reasons for reversal of US visa restrictions on Ghana President Mahama explains reasons for reversal of US visa restrictions on Ghana ...

2 hours ago

President Mahama commissions second batch of 11 new ambassadors and high commissioners President Mahama commissions second batch of 11 new ambassadors and high commiss...

2 hours ago

Here are areas to be affected by ECGs planned maintenance today Here are areas to be affected by ECG's planned maintenance today

2 hours ago

Haruna Iddrisu, the Minister of Education Government requests financial clearance to recruit 93,000 teachers - Education M...

2 hours ago

Sylvia Owusu-Ankomah appointed CEO of Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications and Digital Chamber of Ghana Sylvia Owusu-Ankomah appointed CEO of Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications and Di...

2 hours ago

Koku Anyidoho heads Christian Council committee to organise ecumenical convention Koku Anyidoho heads Christian Council committee to organise ecumenical conventio...

2 hours ago

Ashanti Region: 14 QNet leaders arrested for allegedly running recruitment camps Ashanti Region: 14 QNet leaders arrested for allegedly running recruitment camps

2 hours ago

President Mahama must implement policies on plastics before it’s too late – CIMAG President Mahama must implement policies on plastics before it’s too late – CIMA...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line