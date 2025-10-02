ModernGhana logo
Ghana pushes for stronger data systems to transform technical education

By Albert Opare || Contributor
THU, 02 OCT 2025

Ghana’s drive to strengthen Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) took the spotlight in Accra this week as policymakers, educators, and development partners gathered for a two-day workshop on evidence-based monitoring and reporting.

Organised by the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET), the workshop stressed the urgent need for accurate and timely data to guide policies that align skills training with labor market demands.

Day One: Making the Case for Data
Opening discussions highlighted the risks of pursuing reforms without reliable information.

“Without accurate data, we risk misallocating resources and missing opportunities to harness the full potential of TVET,” said Mr. Kevin Antierku, Deputy Director for the TVET Directorate at the Ministry of Education, speaking on behalf of the Director for TVET.

Echoing this, CTVET Deputy Director-General Anthony Seyram Kwame Zu described reliable data as “the bedrock of planning, monitoring, and accountability,” stressing the need to track how well training matches market needs.

International partners reinforced the message. UNICEF’s Chief of Education in Ghana, Christin Lucille McConnell, called data “a foundation for equity, accountability, and efficiency.” Julia Olesen, Senior Technical Advisor at Germany’s Federal Institute for Vocational Education and Training (BIBB), outlined how global practices could inform Ghana’s strategy.

Panel discussions and academic presentations showcased research by Takoradi Technical University, AAMUSTED, and Accra Technical University, while the Ghana Education Service introduced its Mobile School Report Card initiative. CTVET and the TVET Service also shared new approaches to evidence-based reporting.

Day Two: From Dialogue to Action
The second day shifted toward practical steps.

Ms. Olesen returned with insights from Germany’s model of data-driven TVET planning, setting the stage for breakout sessions. Working groups explored four focus areas: building TVET management information systems, improving data acquisition and quality assurance, developing policy indicators, and enhancing communication across institutions.

Recommendations included stronger graduate tracer studies and better documentation of informal apprenticeship training, a key but often overlooked component of Ghana’s skills sector.

Closing the workshop, Mr. Zu described data as “the lifeblood of modern policymaking,” warning that Ghana’s TVET system remains fragmented and underutilised. “Without accurate and timely information, decisions risk being based on assumptions,” he said.

A National Agenda for Skills Development

The event brought together representatives from the Ghana Statistical Service, National Development Planning Commission, trade associations, universities, and partners such as UNESCO, UNICEF, ILO, and GIZ—underscoring the multi-sectoral effort required to build a responsive TVET system.

By the end of the workshop, participants agreed that while Ghana has made progress, more needs to be done. Lessons from international models, combined with local strategies, could help Ghana create a transparent, accountable TVET sector capable of equipping its youth for the demands of a changing economy.

