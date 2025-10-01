Ghana to sign UN Cybercrime Treaty as Mahama launches Cybersecurity Awareness Month

President John Dramani Mahama has revealed that Ghana will ratify and sign the United Nations Convention on Cybercrime in October, marking what he described as a historic milestone in the country’s fight against cyber threats.

He made the announcement on Wednesday, October 1, during the launch of this year’s National Cyber Security Awareness Month in Accra.

Highlighting government’s commitment to strengthening cybersecurity, President Mahama said the convention will give Ghana access to a robust framework to confront the growing menace of cybercrime.

“This October, Ghana will take another historic step. We will ratify and sign the UN Convention on Cybercrime,” the President stated.

According to him, the treaty will provide Ghana with both legal and technical tools to investigate cyberattacks, prosecute cybercriminals, and protect the nation’s critical information infrastructure.

The move, he noted, will also deepen Ghana’s collaboration with international partners in addressing the transnational nature of cybercrime.