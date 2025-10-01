Shining Mines, Dimming Lives: How The NPP Turn Ghana's Wealth Into Poverty

“I have done my best, but I still have one more task to do, and that is with all my strength and all my energy to help the new flag bearer, to help Mahamudu Bawumia win the election of 2024. Ghana can’t afford the return of the NDC, especially under the leadership of John Mahama.” Who said this? Ghanaians, including the Ashantes, quickly realized what Akufo-Addo and his NPP government stand for after Mahama won the 2024 election, despite the fact that they previously knew he was dishonest.

The significance of this article is raising awareness among Ghanaians, particularly the more intellectual ones, that they should never support a political party like the NPP in future elections. The NPP politicians care more about the party's well-being than the welfare of Ghanaians; therefore, they don’t care if they destroy the lives of the people, as Ken Ofori-Atta has done and fled the country, or if Ghana’s economy and businesses once again collapse, then they shift the blame on the NDC as always.

Ghana is currently the 11th greatest producer of gold in the world, with total production increasing from 2.82 million ounces, or 87.7 tons, in 2021 to an astounding 3.74 million ounces, or 116.3 tons, in 2022. However, we need to find out why Ghana's gold reserves under the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration didn't advance the nation's growth or the welfare of its people. More significantly, why did the COCOBOD and other organizations go bankrupt in spite of all the money made from Ghana's gold?

Ghanaians have had ample time since independence to recognize the destructiveness of the Akufo-Addo family and take steps to safeguard the nation. By moving substantial sums of money into private accounts, the NPP government not only participated in pervasive corruption but also in money laundering and the illegal gold trade. Al Jazeera, a global news organization, released the documentary "Gold Mafia" about Akufo-Addo for this reason. The illicit mining situation in Ghana was exacerbated by the unlawful gold trade.

Prior to Gold Mafia's release, Aljazeera wrote to the president detailing Alistair Mathias's allegations. Akufo-Addo was powerless to stop it, but when the news broke, the humiliated former secretary to the Ghanaian president, Bediatuo Asante, contended in the letter that portions of the documentary that implicated Akufo-Addo were malicious, defamatory, and a deliberate attempt to damage the president of Ghana's reputation. As a result, they demand an apology within seven days.

Mathias disclosed that he had carried out such scams in Ghana and asserted that he was close friends with the country's president, who he stated had previously served as his attorney. In Ghana, I accept bids for road building, procurement, and the provision of other goods, such as oil. Indirectly, all the politicians are taken care of there since it gives me the freedom to do whatever else I want. Based on Mathias’ confession, Al Jazeera informed the Ghanaian president's office that they have no apology to offer.

I find it incomprehensible that all of the illicit operations that Akufo-Addo carried out to manage the illicit gold trade have been ignored. Mahama’s enemies have swept the scandal under the carpet, yet they still want to hold a government that took office less than a year ago accountable. There is a serious problem in Ghana, and I don't need to be a psychologist to tell you that many people are upset with Mahama because he has blocked all the corruption loopholes created by Akufo-Addo.

It is somewhat difficult to comprehend why Ghanaian journalists are now writing informative articles to help the public grasp the causes of the country's issues. This is the reason the NPP has the audacity to condemn an innocent person who is clearing up an eight-year disaster, despite the opposition’s financial and political crimes that have forced a wealthy country like Ghana into poverty. The NPP is a party Ghanaians don’t have to entertain; thus, I will always come out to expose them.

With Ghana's gold production yielding such impressive results under the NPP, it defies logic that the Ghanaians should be living in poverty, that the country should be suffering from a lack of development, or that they should be turning to the IMF for financial support. For nearly eight years, Ghanaians have put up with a deceptive government led by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that siphons off national resources into private accounts while criminally attempting to blame COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Bawumia stated that “The gold for oil program is part of a larger government plan to exchange gold for fuel, major mining companies in Ghana will have to sell 20% of their refined gold to the country's central bank starting January 1, 2023. However, it appeared to be the biggest corruption scandal in Ghana's political history, which pushed the country deeper into debt and poverty, as the proceeds were stolen." Thanks to John Mahama, Ghana is once again progressing after being in poverty for