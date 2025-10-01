ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NCCE Ayawaso North launches civic education clubs in schools

By Judith Twumwaa, ISD II Contributor
Education NCCE Ayawaso North launches civic education clubs in schools
WED, 01 OCT 2025

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) Ayawaso North Office has launched Civic Education Clubs across schools in the municipality to promote civic responsibility and active citizenship among pupils.

Speaking at the launching event last Wednesday in Accra, the Ayawaso North Municipal Director of NCCE, Madam Eunice Nkrumah, highlighted the mandate of the Commission to educate citizens on their civic rights and responsibilities as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution.

She emphasised that the Civic Education Clubs will help nurture responsible leaders by instilling values such as patriotism, tolerance, discipline, respect for the rule of law, loyalty, and hard work.

“These clubs will not only deepen the understanding of Ghana’s democratic values but also shape the attitudes and behaviours of our youth, while providing opportunities for leadership development and participation in democratic activities,” Madam Nkrumah noted.

Sharing her experience, Miss Ayeshetu Bimbilla, a pupil of Ibaadillah Preparatory School and President of her school’s Civic Education Club, said the club has already influenced her positively.

“I have become a more responsible citizen since joining the club. I now take part in communal activities such as communal labour,” she said.

The Assistant Headteacher of Future Leaders Hunters School, Mr Samuel Kweku Kyei Jnr, urged pupils to become ambassadors of the clubs in their schools, churches, and communities.

He advised them to remain committed to their studies to achieve their dreams.

Mr Mohammed Zubeiru of Mamobi Bethany School also urged the pupils to study the 1992 Constitution diligently, stressing that understanding the country’s laws and governance structures would prepare them to be knowledgeable future leaders.

The NCCE says the Civic Education Clubs will serve as a sustainable platform to raise responsible, well-informed citizens who will contribute to national development and uphold Ghana’s democratic values.

The initiative, which brought together students from Future Leaders Hunters School, William Wilberforce International School, Ibaadillah Preparatory & JHS, and Mamobi Bethany School, seeks to provide a platform for young people to learn about their rights, responsibilities, and the importance of civic values in building a democratic and peaceful society.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

4 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for Tema East and ex-Greater Accra Regional Minister, Nii Kwartei Titus Glover None of Ghana’s ex-Vice Presidents impacted lives like Dr. Bawumia did — Titus G...

4 hours ago

‘It was taken out of context’ — MP apologises over comment on KNUST student fondling saga ‘It was taken out of context’ — MP apologises over comment on KNUST student fond...

4 hours ago

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia NDC gov’t has abandoned NPP’s major investment in healthcare — Bawumia

4 hours ago

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Next NPP gov’t will complete Agenda 111 projects to provide jobs, save lives — B...

4 hours ago

Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George Why did you suddenly accept the subscription upgrade you initially rejected? — M...

4 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama ‘We’ll hand you over’ — Mahama warns Ghanaians involved in romance scams

4 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Cybersecurity Authority and allied agencies must look at hate speech — Mahama

8 hours ago

New value-addition offer a 3-month promotion — DStv ‘contradicts’ Sam George New value-addition offer a 3-month promotion — DStv ‘contradicts’ Sam George

9 hours ago

Chairman Wontumi with a friend beside one of the confiscated cars EOCO seizes Wontumi’s 15 luxury cars

9 hours ago

Some of Bawumia’s 15 MPs sleeping, enjoying at Rock City — Bryan Acheapongs spokesperson Some of Bawumia’s 15 MPs sleeping, enjoying at Rock City — Bryan Acheapong's spo...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line