NCCE Ayawaso North launches civic education clubs in schools

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) Ayawaso North Office has launched Civic Education Clubs across schools in the municipality to promote civic responsibility and active citizenship among pupils.

Speaking at the launching event last Wednesday in Accra, the Ayawaso North Municipal Director of NCCE, Madam Eunice Nkrumah, highlighted the mandate of the Commission to educate citizens on their civic rights and responsibilities as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution.

She emphasised that the Civic Education Clubs will help nurture responsible leaders by instilling values such as patriotism, tolerance, discipline, respect for the rule of law, loyalty, and hard work.

“These clubs will not only deepen the understanding of Ghana’s democratic values but also shape the attitudes and behaviours of our youth, while providing opportunities for leadership development and participation in democratic activities,” Madam Nkrumah noted.

Sharing her experience, Miss Ayeshetu Bimbilla, a pupil of Ibaadillah Preparatory School and President of her school’s Civic Education Club, said the club has already influenced her positively.

“I have become a more responsible citizen since joining the club. I now take part in communal activities such as communal labour,” she said.

The Assistant Headteacher of Future Leaders Hunters School, Mr Samuel Kweku Kyei Jnr, urged pupils to become ambassadors of the clubs in their schools, churches, and communities.

He advised them to remain committed to their studies to achieve their dreams.

Mr Mohammed Zubeiru of Mamobi Bethany School also urged the pupils to study the 1992 Constitution diligently, stressing that understanding the country’s laws and governance structures would prepare them to be knowledgeable future leaders.

The NCCE says the Civic Education Clubs will serve as a sustainable platform to raise responsible, well-informed citizens who will contribute to national development and uphold Ghana’s democratic values.

The initiative, which brought together students from Future Leaders Hunters School, William Wilberforce International School, Ibaadillah Preparatory & JHS, and Mamobi Bethany School, seeks to provide a platform for young people to learn about their rights, responsibilities, and the importance of civic values in building a democratic and peaceful society.