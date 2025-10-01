ModernGhana logo
Ayawaso North NCCE holds constitution quiz to promote civic education among pupils

By Judith Twumwaa, ISD II Contributor
WED, 01 OCT 2025

The Ayawaso North Municipal Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has organised a Constitution Quiz Competition to enhance civic awareness and understanding of democracy among students in the municipality.

The event brought together pupils, civic education club patrons, teachers, headteachers, and other stakeholders to engage in an exciting display of constitutional knowledge.

Speaking at the event on Monday in Accra, the Ayawaso North Municipal NCCE Director, Madam Eunice Nkrumah, stressed the importance of the initiative, noting that the quiz aimed to instil in pupils an understanding of the 1992 Constitution and nurture values of patriotism and civic responsibility.

The Presiding Member of the Ayawaso North Municipal Assembly, Mr Benjamin Anabila, who chaired the program, encouraged the pupils to study diligently and aspire to become future leaders.

“The President of the Republic was once a pupil like you,” he reminded the participants.

Representing the Municipal Director of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Miss Ekua Aframa Odoom praised the participants for their efforts and applauded the NCCE for the initiative.

She emphasised that every contestant was a winner, urging them to build on the knowledge gained.

The competition featured five rounds covering Parliamentary Standing Orders, key articles of the 1992 Constitution, and general knowledge.

After a keenly contested battle, Unity JHS emerged as the overall winner with 52 points. Kotobabi ‘13’ JHS placed second with 47 points, while Ayawaso North Municipal Model School and Mother and Child Community Development Centre scored 29 and 25 points, respectively.

All participating schools received certificates, copies of the 1992 Constitution, exercise books, and pens, while Unity JHS was awarded a plaque as champions of the 2025 Constitution Quiz Competition.

