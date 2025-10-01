ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Interior Minister calls for regional collaboration to tackle illegal mining

By Judith Twumwaa, ISD II Contributor
General News Interior Minister calls for regional collaboration to tackle illegal mining
WED, 01 OCT 2025

The Minister of the Interior, Mr. Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, has called for strong collaboration among governments, both internationally and regionally, to address the illegal mining issue since the threats are transnational, borderless, and constantly evolving industry.

Speaking at the West Africa Mining and Security (WAMS) Conference, organised by the Australian High Commission, on Tuesday in Accra, the Minister highlighted the environmental, economic, and security implications of illegal mining.

“Illegal mining undermines governance, promotes corruption, threatens national stability, and facilitates the laundering of criminal proceeds,” the Minister stated, emphasizing its devastating effects on regional peace, economic development, and climate change mitigation efforts.

According to the Minister, illegal mining is a major issue in Ghana and the surrounding region, with 64 percent of illicit and organized crime proceeds connected to Environmental and Natural Resources crime.

He mentioned that the government has taken important steps to fight illegal mining, including joint operations with security agencies, legal prosecutions, and environmental protection efforts.

Mr. Muntaka highlighted the critical role of mining as a driver of economic growth in Ghana and West Africa, while underscoring the severe risks posed by illegal mining.

Describing it as a transnational organized crime, he noted that illegal mining fuels money laundering, terrorist financing, and environmental degradation.

The Minister urged participants to focus on practical outcomes, including aligning mining governance with effective and intelligence-driven security frameworks, strengthening regional collaboration, and ensuring that mining is not just about revenue but about resilience, peace, and environmental sustainability.

The Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, Her Excellency Berenice Owen-Jones, highlighted the importance of partnership and collaboration in addressing the challenges posed by illegal mining.

On her part, the Australian Ambassador for Counter Terrorism, Madam Gemma Huggins, noted that terrorism is a huge challenge in the sub-region, which has dire implications and requires a multifaceted approach to address the issues.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for Tema East and ex-Greater Accra Regional Minister, Nii Kwartei Titus Glover None of Ghana’s ex-Vice Presidents impacted lives like Dr. Bawumia did — Titus G...

3 hours ago

‘It was taken out of context’ — MP apologises over comment on KNUST student fondling saga ‘It was taken out of context’ — MP apologises over comment on KNUST student fond...

3 hours ago

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia NDC gov’t has abandoned NPP’s major investment in healthcare — Bawumia

3 hours ago

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Next NPP gov’t will complete Agenda 111 projects to provide jobs, save lives — B...

3 hours ago

Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George Why did you suddenly accept the subscription upgrade you initially rejected? — M...

3 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama ‘We’ll hand you over’ — Mahama warns Ghanaians involved in romance scams

3 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Cybersecurity Authority and allied agencies must look at hate speech — Mahama

7 hours ago

New value-addition offer a 3-month promotion — DStv ‘contradicts’ Sam George New value-addition offer a 3-month promotion — DStv ‘contradicts’ Sam George

8 hours ago

Chairman Wontumi with a friend beside one of the confiscated cars EOCO seizes Wontumi’s 15 luxury cars

8 hours ago

Some of Bawumia’s 15 MPs sleeping, enjoying at Rock City — Bryan Acheapongs spokesperson Some of Bawumia’s 15 MPs sleeping, enjoying at Rock City — Bryan Acheapong's spo...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line