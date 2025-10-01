Interior Minister calls for regional collaboration to tackle illegal mining

The Minister of the Interior, Mr. Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, has called for strong collaboration among governments, both internationally and regionally, to address the illegal mining issue since the threats are transnational, borderless, and constantly evolving industry.

Speaking at the West Africa Mining and Security (WAMS) Conference, organised by the Australian High Commission, on Tuesday in Accra, the Minister highlighted the environmental, economic, and security implications of illegal mining.

“Illegal mining undermines governance, promotes corruption, threatens national stability, and facilitates the laundering of criminal proceeds,” the Minister stated, emphasizing its devastating effects on regional peace, economic development, and climate change mitigation efforts.

According to the Minister, illegal mining is a major issue in Ghana and the surrounding region, with 64 percent of illicit and organized crime proceeds connected to Environmental and Natural Resources crime.

He mentioned that the government has taken important steps to fight illegal mining, including joint operations with security agencies, legal prosecutions, and environmental protection efforts.

Mr. Muntaka highlighted the critical role of mining as a driver of economic growth in Ghana and West Africa, while underscoring the severe risks posed by illegal mining.

Describing it as a transnational organized crime, he noted that illegal mining fuels money laundering, terrorist financing, and environmental degradation.

The Minister urged participants to focus on practical outcomes, including aligning mining governance with effective and intelligence-driven security frameworks, strengthening regional collaboration, and ensuring that mining is not just about revenue but about resilience, peace, and environmental sustainability.

The Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, Her Excellency Berenice Owen-Jones, highlighted the importance of partnership and collaboration in addressing the challenges posed by illegal mining.

On her part, the Australian Ambassador for Counter Terrorism, Madam Gemma Huggins, noted that terrorism is a huge challenge in the sub-region, which has dire implications and requires a multifaceted approach to address the issues.