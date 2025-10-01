ModernGhana logo
Ghana hosts IGAD delegation on land governance exchange

By Judith Twumwaa, ISD II Contributor
WED, 01 OCT 2025

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has welcomed a 21-member delegation from the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to Ghana.

The visit forms part of IGAD’s wider efforts to address land-related conflicts in the region by promoting effective land governance systems and highlighted the country’s ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening land governance and attracting investment.

During the meeting on Tuesday in Accra, the Minister emphasised that while Ghana has made significant progress, challenges remain.

He noted that these are being addressed through the implementation of Ghana’s new Land Act.

“Land is a very divisive matter everywhere. Even though we have made progress, we are still not completely out of the woods. That is why we have passed a new Land Act, embarking on digitising land records, and are decentralising services to district levels to reduce bureaucracy, delays, and corruption,” he explained.

Mr. Buah stressed that transparent and efficient land administration is critical to economic growth.

“When an investor is certain that land issues are transparent and secure, it encourages them to establish themselves for growth. That is why we are determined to simplify processes and improve transparency,” he added.

The delegation, led by Madam Joselyn Bigirwa, Head of the IGAD Mission Office in Uganda, said the visit was designed to share experiences and learn from Ghana’s approach to land administration.

“We were informed by the African Union and the African Development Bank that Ghana’s Land Commission is the best on the continent to learn from. We hope to take best practices and lessons back to our countries while also sharing our experiences,” Madam Bigirwa stated.

The team included representatives from Ethiopia, Djibouti, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, and Uganda, along with officials from the IGAD Secretariat.

Both parties expressed optimism that the exchange would pave the way for sustainable land management and inclusive growth across Africa.

