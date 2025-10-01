ModernGhana logo
Foreign Affairs Ministry launches new online portal for international scholarships and training

By Joyce Adwoa Animia Ocran, ISD II contributor
WED, 01 OCT 2025

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced a new online portal offering Ghanaian citizens direct access to international scholarship and short-term training opportunities.

In a press release issued by the ministry on Tuesday in Accra, it stated that, the initiative centralizes applications for hundreds of programmes funded through the government's diplomatic partnerships.

It said the links for these capacity building training programmes are uploaded on the Ministry's website at https://mfa.gov.gh/ to make it more accessible to interested individuals.

“The Ministry also transmits scholarships received from partner countries to the Ghana Scholarships Secretariat to be awarded to qualified candidates,” it added.

According to the release, interested Ghanaians are encouraged to either visit the Ministry's website to apply for the available training programmes in accordance with published guidelines or contact the Ghana Scholarships Secretariat for available scholarships.

Inquiries can also be sent by email to [email protected].

It stated that the general public is advised to rely solely on official information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ghana Scholarships Secretariat and also cautioned against engaging intermediaries to either access a training programme or scholarship.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to use this opportunity to assure the general public of its commitment to providing quality public service,” it added.

