Ghana Shines at Africa Tech Challenge Season X 2025

The Africa Tech Challenge (ATC) Season X 2025 brought together over 13 African countries in a celebration of technical skills and innovation. The competition was intense, but Ghana made a remarkable mark on the continental stage, securing top positions across multiple categories.

In the CNC Turning Category, Ghana placed *2nd overall* among 13 participating TVET institutions, with Cameroon taking 1st place. Out of 39 individual competitors, Alfred Nusenu of Kumasi Technical University* emerged as the *overall best student, clinching the top position and earning himself a fully funded Master’s scholarship in China. His teammate, Bernard Agyei, also performed strongly, placing 4th overall in the CNC category.

Meanwhile, in the Mobile Application Development Category, Ghana’s Kpando Technical Institute impressed the continent with their innovation and creativity. Competing against 233 students from 58 teams across Africa and 7 African countries, Ahiakor Abraham Mawulolo* distinguished himself as the best student in this category. The team’s outstanding performance has earned them the opportunity to undergo specialized training in China.

These achievements not only highlight Ghana’s growing strength in technical and vocational education but also reaffirm the country’s commitment to equipping young people with the skills to compete globally.