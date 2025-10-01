ModernGhana logo
Ghana’s inflation rate falls to 9.4%, first single digit since 2021

Ghana’s consumer price inflation has dropped to 9.4% in September 2025, the first time the rate has hit single digits in four years.

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) reported that the year-on-year inflation eased from 11.5% in August to 9.4% in September.

The last time Ghana recorded single-digit inflation was in August 2021 at 9.7%.

The decline was largely driven by a slowdown in food prices with food inflation falling to 11% in September from 14.8% in August, while non-food inflation eased to 8.2% from 8.7%.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Ghana had projected headline inflation to fall into its medium-term target range of 6 to 10 percent by the end of 2024, following months of steady decline.

The Bank, however, cautioned following its monetary policy committee meeting on Wednesday, September 17, that a possible upward review of utility tariffs could exert some price pressures.

“In the outlook, headline inflation is expected to drop to within the medium-term target of 8 ± 2 percent by the end of the fourth quarter. However, the possible upward review of utility tariffs could exert some price pressures in the medium term,” the central bank noted.

To support this goal, the Bank reduced its Monetary Policy Rate by 350 basis points to 21.5 percent, down from 25 percent.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

