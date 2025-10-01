ModernGhana logo
WN/R: Six illegal miners arrested at Sefwi Mrewa

  Wed, 01 Oct 2025
The Western North Regional Police Command has arrested six individuals engaged in illegal mining activities at Sefwi Mrewa in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipality.

They are; Emmanuel Addae, 20, Boateng Enoch, 26, Kwa Yurimpue, 26, Elvis Dery, 37, Nana Kwabena, 42, and Quansah Albert, 40 years old.

According to a police press statement, the operation was conducted in response to a request from Koantwi Mining Company Limited to apprehend individuals mining on their concession.

The statement said a team of 20 police officers, led by the Regional Operations Commander, stormed the mining site and encountered about 20 individuals out of which six suspects were arrested.

It said the six suspects were arraigned before the Sekondi High Court and remanded into prison custody, and are scheduled to reappear on October 22, 2025.

The Regional Police Command reiterated its commitment to combating illegal mining and warned that attacks on security personnel would be met with a swift response, the statement added.

GNA

