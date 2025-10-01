W/R: Blue Water Guards crack down on illegal mining in Wassa Amenfi East  

Galamsey site

Blue Water Guards at Wassa Amenfi East Municipality of the Western Region have conducted a swoop on illegal mining (galamsey) activities along water bodies and forest reserves within the area.

The swoop, which took place between Asikuma and Mensahkrom as well as on the Eshire River at Wassa Akropong, targeted illegal miners who have been destroying roads and waterways with their activities.

A statement issued by the Guards said upon arrival at Mensahkrom, the taskforce found the illegal operators mining directly on the road, worsening its already deteriorated state.

It said in all, 30 Chanfang engines, 18 pumping machines, 19 shovels, five hammers, over 100 “outers”, two diggers, a pipeline, 50 washing boards, and more than 50 washing blankets were destroyed.

The team also burnt down five makeshift shelters, seized one gallon of diesel, and impounded a tricycle in the process.

The statement noted that three suspects were arrested and handed over to the Wassa Akropong Police Command for further investigation.

“Meanwhile, after the raid, the Guards met with the local committee chairman and the chief, who handed over two excavators and four culverts which were used to reshape portions of the damaged road,” it said.

It noted that the operation reinforced the Blue Water Guards' determination to protect communities, roads, and water bodies from the devastating impacts of illegal mining in the Wassa Amenfi enclave.

GNA