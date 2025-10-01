Northerners Contributed But Did Not Build Asante/Akan Civilization and Culture

Had Fuseini Abdulai Braimah extensively read about the History of the Emergence of the Akan People and Their Civilization and Culture, he would not be making the egregious and the grievous error of so cavalierly assuming that the Asante Federation and the various Kingdoms long preceding the former, is all that there is to the Evolution of Akan Identity, Civilization and Culture. To be certain, the 1700s or the early 18th Century is rather much too late in the foundation and the history of the Akan People of whom, by the way, the Asante are among the youngest states (See “Charms Culture and Brotherhood: Rethinking the Northerner in Asante History” Modernghana.com 9/19/25).

Among the very early states and the nations of the Akan People are the Akwamu, one of the earliest and most powerful kingdoms and Empires of the Akan which dominated nearly a third of the present-day geographical area of West Africa or the so-called ECOWAS Subregion. So, contrary to what Mr. Fuseini Abdulai Braimah would have his readers and the rest of the nation believe, it is an egregious exaggeration for the writer of the above cited or referenced article to so facilely and cavalierly presume the Great Kingdom and Empire of the Asante Federation to be all that there is to the Akan People. You see, for example, the Akwamu dominated the present-day West African Subregion between 1200 through 1600 CE/AD. So, it can simply not be accurate for any writer or historian to smugly and casually suggest the Dagbon or the Dagomba Kingdom to have predated most of the Akan States of Antiquity, least of all the Akwamu.

You see, the Adansi State or Kingdom, the geopolitical nucleus from which both the Akyem and the Asante emerged, has been in existence at least since the 1400s CE/AD and well down to the south of the Gonjas and the Dagomba kingdoms; so, it can simply not be true that either the Dagombas or most of the northern present-day Ghanaian states and kingdoms precede the Akan, as Mr. Abdulai Braimah seems to both suppose and suggest. The northern states, by virtue of their conquest or partial assimilation into the Islamic religion and cultures, may have had the serendipitous advantage of having a relatively longer recorded history, but that does not necessarily indicate existential prevenience.

Plus, there is absolutely no credible forensic evidence of the Akan having had to fiercely fight any of the present-day states and kingdoms on their way down south to where they are presently located, although there is also some evidence pointing to some groups among the present-day Akan People having emerged from the erstwhile Wagadu Kingdom of present-day Burkina Faso, formerly called the Upper-Volta, with origins or moorings among the present-day Dagari, Dagaara or Dagarti People of Ghana’s present-day Upper-West Region and the vicinity of Bobo Dioulasso, in southwestern Burkina Faso and northeastern la Cote D’Ivoire, although there is also established historical forensically credible evidence pointing to soma Akans having migrated from present-day Republic of Senegal and southern Algeria (See The Works of Patrice Malidoma Somé, in particular “The Healing Wisdom of Africa: Finding Life Purpose Through Nature, Ritual and Community,” Tarcher, 1999).

From the preceding narrative, it becomes obvious that the Akan People were not always located in our present geographical regions of Ghana, Cote D’Ivoire, Togo and elsewhere in the West African Subregion. Likewise, our “Adinkra” Script or Symbols, actually “syllographs,” or “syllography” are ancient writing forms which historically precede the invasion of the Muslim Arabs of the African Continent and the geocultural influence of the latter for as long as anybody can remember. Perhaps even as ancient as the Egyptian hieroglyphics and the Ancient Ethiopic Scripts. Which, of course, is not to necessarily imply that the “Adinkra Script” of the Akan had not been influenced in antiquity by other neighboring cultures and literary forms. For there is also forensically credible evidence that points to the fact of the Akan not being either/and/or culturally and genetically monolithic or organic in composition.

Now, the foregoing simply means that some present-day groups of the Akan People may very well have come from regions on the African Continent as diverse as the Cameroons, in Western-Central Africa, and as farther north the present-day Uganda and the Sudan. With all the preceding narratives in perspective, there is also the high possibility or likelihood that the Akan did not for the very first time come into contact with Quranic or the Arabic Script and some aspects of Islamic culture from the Dagomba or several of the present-day peoples of northern Ghana.

Then also, there is the Bono whose membership has a long traditional history of kinship with the Akwamu, unarguably the greatest polity among the present-day Akan. Of course, there can absolutely be no gainsaying that the present-day northern neighbors of the Akan People may have significantly contributed to some aspects of the culture and the civilization of the Akan. But, ultimately, the foundation and the formation and the phenomenal development of Asante Society, Culture and Civilization were all significantly authored by the Akan themselves.

Now, what is clear about Mr. Fuseini Abdulai Braimah’s sole motive for writing and publishing his quite interesting article, whose historical contents and details the author claims to have inherited from his late father, appears to be solely and specifically aimed at instilling or, better yet, inspiring a modicum of humility into the “Asante Youth of Today,” whom the author claims to be afflicted with a behaviorally unsavory magnitude of a sense of superiority that has blinded them from recognizing the coequal worth and the value of the humanity of their “Northern Brothers and Sisters.” Now, this is also where Mr. Fuseini Abdulai Braimah had Yours Truly laughing so excruciatingly hard that he almost called for an Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Ambulance.

You see, Dear Reader, when the now-President John “I Have No Classmates in Ghana” Dramani Mahama stands in the middle of any of the large towns and cities in the so-called Five Northern Regions and contemptuously maledicts or curses out his Akan political opponents with the civically derogatory epithet or slur of KABONGA, we do not hear any of our northern-descended brothers and sisters protesting against the inescapable suggestion that Candidate Yagbonwura Tumtumba Kwame Gonja’s Akan-descended political opponents are uncircumcised barbarians who do not deserve the electoral mandate and the political support and approval of their ritually wholesome northern brothers and sisters. You see, respect and the exhibition of human decency is a two-way street, My Brother Fuseini Abdul Braimah.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]