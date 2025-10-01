ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bantama: Boy, 7, washed away by rain water at Abrepo Bronikrom

  Wed, 01 Oct 2025
Social News The storm drain where Kwame was washed away by the rainwater
WED, 01 OCT 2025
The storm drain where Kwame was washed away by the rainwater

A seven-year-old boy has gone missing after he was washed away in a flooded storm drain after a heavy downpour on Saturday.

The deceased, who has since been identified only as Kwame, was said to be playing with his two other friends, when the slippers of one of his friends fell into the storm drain.

Kwame, according to eyewitnesses' reports, boldly attempted to retrieve the slippers from the storm drain, but he was washed away.

The heartbreaking incident was said to have happened at Abrepo Bronikrom, a densely populated suburb in the Bantama Constituency, in the Kumasi Metropolis.

Eyewitnesses disclosed that an alarm was blown immediately prompting an instant search by the youth in the area to rescue him.

Speaking to the paper on Tuesday, which was exactly four days after the disaster struck, eyewitnesses said all attempts to find the body of Kwame have proved futile.

According to them, after failing to find the body on Saturday, they engaged the services of a fetish priest, who they believe, have supernatural powers to help find the body.

They, however, said the fetish priest poured libation and also killed some fowls as sacrifice to pacify the gods to help find the boy's body, but it didn't yield any positive results.

Meanwhile, search for the missing boy is said to be ongoing when this report was filed on Tuesday evening.

-DGN online

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Chairman Wontumi with a friend beside one of the confiscated cars EOCO seizes Wontumi’s 15 luxury cars

1 hour ago

The storm drain where Kwame was washed away by the rainwater Bantama: Boy, 7, washed away by rain water at Abrepo Bronikrom

1 hour ago

Some of Bawumia’s 15 MPs sleeping, enjoying at Rock City — Bryan Acheapongs spokesperson Some of Bawumia’s 15 MPs sleeping, enjoying at Rock City — Bryan Acheapong's spo...

2 hours ago

Inflation rate drops to 9.4% in September Inflation rate drops to 9.4% in September

2 hours ago

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Okudzeto Ablakwa Foreign Affairs Ministry announces scholarships for capacity building and tertia...

2 hours ago

October 1: Cedi sells at GHS13.55 per $1 on forex market, GHS12.43 on interbank October 1: Cedi sells at GHS13.55 per $1 on forex market, GHS12.43 on interbank 

2 hours ago

Engineer and Policy Analyst, Michael Kosi Dedey Political parties don’t plan on how to govern Ghana when in opposition — Ing. Ko...

2 hours ago

Engineer and Policy Analyst, Michael Kosi Dedey Mahama’s galamsey dialogue with CSOs lacks clear agenda — Ing. Kosi Dedey

2 hours ago

Francis Asenso-Boakye, Ranking Member on the Committee on Local Government and Decentralisation Every district created by NPP satisfied population thresholds and economic viabi...

3 hours ago

Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwa 'NPP never complained about our polls; get used to it' – Mussa Dankwa fights bac...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line