Bantama: Boy, 7, washed away by rain water at Abrepo Bronikrom

A seven-year-old boy has gone missing after he was washed away in a flooded storm drain after a heavy downpour on Saturday.

The deceased, who has since been identified only as Kwame, was said to be playing with his two other friends, when the slippers of one of his friends fell into the storm drain.

Kwame, according to eyewitnesses' reports, boldly attempted to retrieve the slippers from the storm drain, but he was washed away.

The heartbreaking incident was said to have happened at Abrepo Bronikrom, a densely populated suburb in the Bantama Constituency, in the Kumasi Metropolis.

Eyewitnesses disclosed that an alarm was blown immediately prompting an instant search by the youth in the area to rescue him.

Speaking to the paper on Tuesday, which was exactly four days after the disaster struck, eyewitnesses said all attempts to find the body of Kwame have proved futile.

According to them, after failing to find the body on Saturday, they engaged the services of a fetish priest, who they believe, have supernatural powers to help find the body.

They, however, said the fetish priest poured libation and also killed some fowls as sacrifice to pacify the gods to help find the boy's body, but it didn't yield any positive results.

Meanwhile, search for the missing boy is said to be ongoing when this report was filed on Tuesday evening.

