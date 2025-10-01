ModernGhana logo
ECOWAS to support Nigeria’s Plateau State armed conflict victims with ₦56 million humanitarian initiative

WED, 01 OCT 2025

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has committed to supporting women and children affected by armed conflict in Nigeria’s Plateau State.

The intervention will be carried out under a newly launched Humanitarian–Development–Peace (HDP) programme, which seeks to provide psychosocial support for victims.

The initiative was unveiled at a two-day workshop held in Jos from September 29 to 30.

It was organised by the ECOWAS Department of Humanitarian Development and Social Affairs in partnership with GIZ, the Plateau State Peace Building Agency (PPBA), and supported by the European Union and the Plateau State Government.

Valued at N56 million, the project aims to promote peace, recovery, and resilience in conflict-affected communities such as Mangu, Bokkos, Barkin Ladi, Riyom, and Bassa.

The programme will establish a Plateau-specific HDP Coordination Mechanism, and strengthen collaboration among humanitarian, development, and peacebuilding actors.

It also emphasises a gender-sensitive approach, prioritising women and children while addressing the root causes of conflict and displacement.

The conflict in Plateau State is long-standing, largely driven by ethnic and religious violence between Muslim Fulani herders and Christian farmers.

According to a report by Nigeria’s Daily Trust, villages in Bokkos and Bassa local government areas were attacked by gunmen between March and May 2025, leading to significant loss of lives, destruction of property, and injuries to many residents.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issues

