EOCO seizes Wontumi’s 15 luxury cars

Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has impounded close to 15 luxury vehicles belonging to the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

Wontumi himself disclosed the development during an interview on Adom FM's Dwaso Nsem morning show, where he confirmed that the cars included high-end brands such as a Bentley and a Rolls Royce.

“At the moment, EOCO has taken close to 15 of my cars, but I have decided not to speak. The vehicles are in EOCO's custody. I bought them from Bright Selby at Asylum Down near the NPP office. He registered them, paid the duties, and did everything. My Bentley, Rolls Royce, and others are all there,” Wontumi said.

Despite the seizure, the outspoken NPP regional chairman maintained that all his acquisitions were legitimate and had cleared the necessary port duties.

He added that he was relying on divine intervention in the matter, saying, “I have been quiet because I know that at the right time, God will intervene and speak for me.”

The impoundment follows earlier reports that the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) had retrieved three vehicles alleged to be government property from his residence.

MASLOC's Chief Executive Officer, Abigail Elorm Mensah, confirmed the recovery, stating that the Centre was still pursuing two more vehicles believed to be in Wontumi's possession.

“I have gone with National Security operatives to the house of the Chairman of the NPP in Ashanti Region, Chairman Wontumi. Three cars. In fact, the cars were five. We've retrieved three. I have collected all from his house. We are still chasing him for the two. He has to pay for them,” she said.

According to her, MASLOC's policy requires that beneficiaries who default on repayment or misuse government assets must either return the vehicles or settle their debts before the assets are released.

Mr. Antwi Boasiako, however, strongly rejected MASLOC's claims, describing them as “lies.”

He challenged the Centre to provide evidence showing that he had acquired unpaid government vehicles.

“Someone in my house went for the MASLOC vehicles. I was there one day and got a call saying MASLOC wants to come to my house, but it's been locked. I asked why, and they said someone in my house has gone for their cars but isn't staying there anymore, and the cars are parked on the compound.

“So I told them to open the house, but in the end, they took my Land Cruiser as well. We're dealing with it. I want to ask if MASLOC gives out Land Cruisers?” he queried.

The seizure of Wontumi's cars comes against the backdrop of his arrest on May 27, 2025, over allegations of fraud, money laundering, and causing financial loss to the state, linked to his company, Akonta Mining.

He was picked up by EOCO after reporting to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for questioning and was subsequently detained.

The NPP leadership later described his arrest as a political witch-hunt. Wontumi has since been granted bail in the sum of GH¢50 million with two sureties.

