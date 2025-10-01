ModernGhana logo
Political parties don’t plan on how to govern Ghana when in opposition — Ing. Kosi Dedey

WED, 01 OCT 2025
Ghanaian Engineer and Policy Analyst, Michael Kosi Dedey, has accused political parties of failing to prepare concrete plans for governance while in opposition.

According to him, parties only focus on exploiting the weaknesses of the government of the day rather than developing detailed strategies to address the country’s longstanding challenges.

Speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily show on Wednesday, October 1, the policy analyst noted that this trend explains why governments often come into power without clear programmes for critical issues like illegal mining.

“When our political parties are in opposition, they don’t plan how to govern this country really. They simply look at the weaknesses of the governing party and drum on it and win votes for power,” he said.

Kosi Dedey argued that nine months into the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, Ghanaians should have seen a detailed programme for addressing galamsey, given that the problem has persisted for over two decades.

His concerns followed the upcoming engagement between Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and the government on illegal mining, which he described as poorly structured.

The meeting, scheduled for Friday, October 3, 2025, at the Jubilee House, is expected to provide a platform for dialogue on practical solutions to end the menace.

However, Mr. Dedey said the invitation failed to outline a clear agenda and measures with which participants would contribute.

“I think the meeting is a good initiative, but it falls short of a certain thing. I do not like it when someone invites me for a meeting without an agenda clearly stated. What are we going to discuss? It just says galamsey. It’s not enough,” he stressed.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

