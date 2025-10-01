Mahama’s galamsey dialogue with CSOs lacks clear agenda — Ing. Kosi Dedey

Ghanaian Engineer and Policy Analyst, Michael Kosi Dedey, has criticised the upcoming engagement between Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and the government on illegal mining, describing it as poorly organised.

The meeting, slated for Friday, October 3, 2025, at the Jubilee House in Accra, is expected to provide a platform for government and civil society to discuss practical solutions to the galamsey menace.

A letter dated September 17 and signed by Dr. Calistus Mahama, Executive Secretary to the President, said the dialogue aims to harness collective expertise and perspectives to address the problem.

But speaking on Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily on Wednesday, October 1, Ing. Kosi Dedey said the letter failed to provide a clear agenda and structure to guide contributions from participants.

“I think the meeting is a good initiative, but it falls short of a certain thing. I do not like it when someone invites me for a meeting without an agenda clearly stated. What are we going to discuss? It just says galamsey. It’s not enough,” he said.

He argued that given the government’s long-standing criticism of illegal mining while in opposition, it should have provided a clear programme for the dialogue.

“I would have expected that while the government was going to invite CSOs, it will put out a programme and say, these are the things we are going to discuss so come and make inputs,” he stated.

According to him, the approach suggests that the government came to power without a concrete plan to tackle galamsey, a pattern he believes has characterised successive political parties.