'NPP never complained about our polls; get used to it' – Mussa Dankwa fights back NDC calls

Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwa

The Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwa, has pushed back against growing calls for him to suspend polls on presidential aspirants, insisting that his outfit will not bow to pressure from individuals close to government.

Mr. Dankwa maintained that the polls are a reflection of the people’s voice, and attempts to discredit or silence them stem from government allies who fear public opinion.

In a strongly-worded social media post, he declared, “They don’t want the voices of the people to be heard. Mussa Dankwah does not own the polls, Global InfoAnalytics does and it is a company policy that we seeks views of voters every 3 months. But voters don’t elect presidential candidates, so why are they worried?”

He stressed that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) had never been comfortable with Global InfoAnalytics’ work but had not dared to directly instruct the organisation to stop. “NPP government was never happy with the work we did, they never called on us directly to stop so, as a company, we will continue. No one instructs a polling organization on what not to poll because it is too early,” he noted.

Mr. Dankwa warned that conceding to such demands would compromise the independence of polling institutions. “Imagine we heed the call, can you imagine its implications on our independence and objectivity? In the end, the polls will bring sanity into your race unless you don’t understand how,” he said.

His remarks followed an appeal from senior journalist and communications advisor, Ben Dotse Malor, who had earlier urged him to suspend the surveys. Mr. Malor wrote on social media: “Dear Bro Mussa Dankwah: we accept you’re brilliant, BUT pls pause your polling on presidential aspirants. It’s not helping our nation now. PLEASE. TNX.”