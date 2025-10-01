ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 01 Oct 2025 Headlines

'NPP never complained about our polls; get used to it' – Mussa Dankwa fights back NDC calls

  Wed, 01 Oct 2025
Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa DankwaExecutive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwa

The Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwa, has pushed back against growing calls for him to suspend polls on presidential aspirants, insisting that his outfit will not bow to pressure from individuals close to government.

Mr. Dankwa maintained that the polls are a reflection of the people’s voice, and attempts to discredit or silence them stem from government allies who fear public opinion.

In a strongly-worded social media post, he declared, “They don’t want the voices of the people to be heard. Mussa Dankwah does not own the polls, Global InfoAnalytics does and it is a company policy that we seeks views of voters every 3 months. But voters don’t elect presidential candidates, so why are they worried?”

He stressed that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) had never been comfortable with Global InfoAnalytics’ work but had not dared to directly instruct the organisation to stop. “NPP government was never happy with the work we did, they never called on us directly to stop so, as a company, we will continue. No one instructs a polling organization on what not to poll because it is too early,” he noted.

Mr. Dankwa warned that conceding to such demands would compromise the independence of polling institutions. “Imagine we heed the call, can you imagine its implications on our independence and objectivity? In the end, the polls will bring sanity into your race unless you don’t understand how,” he said.

His remarks followed an appeal from senior journalist and communications advisor, Ben Dotse Malor, who had earlier urged him to suspend the surveys. Mr. Malor wrote on social media: “Dear Bro Mussa Dankwah: we accept you’re brilliant, BUT pls pause your polling on presidential aspirants. It’s not helping our nation now. PLEASE. TNX.”

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

37 minutes ago

October 1: Cedi sells at GHS13.55 per $1 on forex market, GHS12.43 on interbank October 1: Cedi sells at GHS13.55 per $1 on forex market, GHS12.43 on interbank 

37 minutes ago

Engineer and Policy Analyst, Michael Kosi Dedey Political parties don’t plan on how to govern Ghana when in opposition — Ing. Ko...

37 minutes ago

Engineer and Policy Analyst, Michael Kosi Dedey Mahama’s galamsey dialogue with CSOs lacks clear agenda — Ing. Kosi Dedey

37 minutes ago

Francis Asenso-Boakye, Ranking Member on the Committee on Local Government and Decentralisation Every district created by NPP satisfied population thresholds and economic viabi...

1 hour ago

Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwa 'NPP never complained about our polls; get used to it' – Mussa Dankwa fights bac...

2 hours ago

Creation of new districts, regions investment in inclusion, not overreach — Minority replies Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi Creation of new districts, regions investment in inclusion, not overreach — Mino...

2 hours ago

Alan’s 2024 Running Mate commends Mahama for increasing prisoners’ feeding fee Alan’s 2024 Running Mate commends Mahama for increasing prisoners’ feeding fee

2 hours ago

Galamsey: Mahama promised so much in opposition but came with no plan — Ahiagbah Galamsey: Mahama promised so much in opposition but came with no plan — Ahiagbah

15 hours ago

Galamsey fight: It will be ‘butubutu if we dont see any results by end of 2025 – Franklin Cudjoe tells Mahama Galamsey fight: 'It will be ‘butubutu' if we don't see any results by end of 202...

16 hours ago

Former Presidential Candidate of the Peoples National Convention (PNC), Mr. Bernard Monnah Ghanaians wanted DSTV price cuts, not package upgrades — Bernard Mornah tells Sa...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line