Okuapeman youth urges Yagbonwura to reject invitation for 2025 Akuapem Odwira festival

  Wed, 01 Oct 2025
Yagbonwura, King of the Gonja Kingdom, Bi-kunuto Jewu SoaleYagbonwura, King of the Gonja Kingdom, Bi-kunuto Jewu Soale

A youth group from Okuapeman has called on the Yagbonwura, King of the Gonja Kingdom, Bi-kunuto Jewu Soale to reject an invitation to the 199th Odwira Festival Celebration in Akuapem.

They argued that, the rejection would enable the people of the area to have ample time to iron-out their differences to pave the way for subsequent flourishing festivals.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said an invitation was extended by Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo, who claimed to be the Okuapehene, despite being charged with Contempt of the Ruling of the Eastern Region House of Chiefs by the Koforidua High Court and losing two Supreme Court reviews over his legitimacy.

The youth group added that Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo had no authority to invite the Yagbonwura, as his installation as Okuapehene was nullified by the Koforidua High Court 17th March 2021

The group also questioned the locus of the chiefs who delivered the invitation to the Yagbonwura, led by Osahene Boafo Ansah II, the Kontihene and Senior Divisional Chief of Akuapem.

They argued that the Krontihene Odwira is different from the grand Akuapem Odwira and urged the Yagbonwura to disregard the invitation, citing the disputed legitimacy of Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo and the lack of respect shown him.

They emphasize that the Yagbonwura should not honor the invitation, as it would be seen as an endorsement of Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo’s claims.

GNA

