ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Creation of new districts, regions investment in inclusion, not overreach — Minority replies Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi

Headlines Creation of new districts, regions investment in inclusion, not overreach — Minority replies Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi
WED, 01 OCT 2025 1

The Minority in Parliament has pushed back against claims by Professor Kwamena Ahwoi that the creation of new districts and regions was politically motivated and counterproductive.

Prof. Ahwoi, the country's longest-serving Local Government Minister, argued at a national dialogue on decentralization on Friday, September 26,that the country’s 261 metropolitan, municipal, and district assemblies (MMDAs) had exceeded the optimum number needed, with many “barely existing” and unfit for planning.

He said the six new regions created between 2018 and 2019 were unnecessary since Ghana had functioned with ten regions for decades.

However, in a statement issued on Wednesday, October 1, and signed by Francis Asenso-Boakye, Ranking Member on the Committee on Local Government and Decentralisation, the Minority described the claim as inaccurate.

“Decentralisation is not merely about maintaining existing structures; it is about bringing government closer to the people and ensuring equitable development across the country. The creation of new districts and regions was, and remains, a deliberate policy choice to extend the reach of government, empower local structures, and enable previously underserved areas to directly receive attention and resources for development,” the statement read in part.

The caucus stressed that all new MMDAs created under the NPP administration satisfied the population and economic viability thresholds under the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936).

The opposition lawmakers argued that the six new regions had already delivered tangible results, including new Regional Coordinating Councils, expanded social services, and permanent infrastructure for security agencies and public service heads.

According to the minority, these investments prove that the initiative was not an overreach but an effort to promote inclusion and nation-building.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Oppong London | 10/1/2025 1:30:56 PM

Creation of new regions have helped a lot.Ahafo for example was under developed but now it has improved a bit,everything was being sent to the bono people when former brong/ahafo region was existing. The same applies to western north region.you ndc,s are bustards you critisize every good development in ghana. Like ,free shs,free maternal care,digitisation, fuck off ndc.

Comments1
Top Stories

36 minutes ago

October 1: Cedi sells at GHS13.55 per $1 on forex market, GHS12.43 on interbank October 1: Cedi sells at GHS13.55 per $1 on forex market, GHS12.43 on interbank 

36 minutes ago

Engineer and Policy Analyst, Michael Kosi Dedey Political parties don’t plan on how to govern Ghana when in opposition — Ing. Ko...

36 minutes ago

Engineer and Policy Analyst, Michael Kosi Dedey Mahama’s galamsey dialogue with CSOs lacks clear agenda — Ing. Kosi Dedey

36 minutes ago

Francis Asenso-Boakye, Ranking Member on the Committee on Local Government and Decentralisation Every district created by NPP satisfied population thresholds and economic viabi...

1 hour ago

Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwa 'NPP never complained about our polls; get used to it' – Mussa Dankwa fights bac...

2 hours ago

Creation of new districts, regions investment in inclusion, not overreach — Minority replies Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi Creation of new districts, regions investment in inclusion, not overreach — Mino...

2 hours ago

Alan’s 2024 Running Mate commends Mahama for increasing prisoners’ feeding fee Alan’s 2024 Running Mate commends Mahama for increasing prisoners’ feeding fee

2 hours ago

Galamsey: Mahama promised so much in opposition but came with no plan — Ahiagbah Galamsey: Mahama promised so much in opposition but came with no plan — Ahiagbah

15 hours ago

Galamsey fight: It will be ‘butubutu if we dont see any results by end of 2025 – Franklin Cudjoe tells Mahama Galamsey fight: 'It will be ‘butubutu' if we don't see any results by end of 202...

16 hours ago

Former Presidential Candidate of the Peoples National Convention (PNC), Mr. Bernard Monnah Ghanaians wanted DSTV price cuts, not package upgrades — Bernard Mornah tells Sa...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line