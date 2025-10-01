Creation of new districts, regions investment in inclusion, not overreach — Minority replies Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi

The Minority in Parliament has pushed back against claims by Professor Kwamena Ahwoi that the creation of new districts and regions was politically motivated and counterproductive.

Prof. Ahwoi, the country's longest-serving Local Government Minister, argued at a national dialogue on decentralization on Friday, September 26,that the country’s 261 metropolitan, municipal, and district assemblies (MMDAs) had exceeded the optimum number needed, with many “barely existing” and unfit for planning.

He said the six new regions created between 2018 and 2019 were unnecessary since Ghana had functioned with ten regions for decades.

However, in a statement issued on Wednesday, October 1, and signed by Francis Asenso-Boakye, Ranking Member on the Committee on Local Government and Decentralisation, the Minority described the claim as inaccurate.

“Decentralisation is not merely about maintaining existing structures; it is about bringing government closer to the people and ensuring equitable development across the country. The creation of new districts and regions was, and remains, a deliberate policy choice to extend the reach of government, empower local structures, and enable previously underserved areas to directly receive attention and resources for development,” the statement read in part.

The caucus stressed that all new MMDAs created under the NPP administration satisfied the population and economic viability thresholds under the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936).

The opposition lawmakers argued that the six new regions had already delivered tangible results, including new Regional Coordinating Councils, expanded social services, and permanent infrastructure for security agencies and public service heads.

According to the minority, these investments prove that the initiative was not an overreach but an effort to promote inclusion and nation-building.