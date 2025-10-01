ModernGhana logo
UTAG to renew pressure on Mahama to tackle galamsey

  Wed, 01 Oct 2025
Social News
WED, 01 OCT 2025
Newly elected UTAG President, Dr. Ivy Fiador

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has declared its intention to launch a series of actions to demand stronger measures from government in the fight against illegal mining, widely known as galamsey.

The Association insists that it can no longer remain silent while the country’s forests and water bodies are being destroyed, warning that the government must be held accountable for protecting the nation’s natural resources.

Newly elected UTAG President, Dr. Ivy Fiador, speaking to journalists, revealed that the Association will soon announce detailed steps designed to push the government into taking firmer and more decisive action against the menace.

“Water is an essential thing, and that is what we drink. Now it may look like it is far away from us. In a few years, we are likely to be battling more diseases than we normally would. Already, as a nation, we are financially challenged.

“While on the surface, galamsey appears to create employment, and you have people revolting when we make a move, when you juxtapose the cost implication when you want to restore degraded lands or water, then you realise that the net present value is negative in the long run,” she said.

Dr. Fiador emphasised that the long-term implications of galamsey extend beyond environmental devastation to serious economic setbacks and worsening health challenges for Ghanaians.

Her comments come as President John Dramani Mahama prepares to meet with over 60 civil society organisations on Friday, October 3, to deliberate on comprehensive strategies to tackle illegal mining.

