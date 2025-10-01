Galamsey fight: I still stand by my call for state of emergency if Mahama's effort fails – Prof. Gyampo

The Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has reiterated his demand for a state of emergency in the fight against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, warning that he will stand by that call should President John Mahama’s current interventions fail.

Speaking to Citi News on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, Prof. Gyampo noted that while President Mahama’s anti-galamsey measures are commendable, they remain incomplete and must be backed by stronger collective action.

“These initiatives may not be enough. Galamsey is still going on. People, including myself, are still calling for radical interventions. I still stand by my call for a state of emergency. But there is also wisdom in what the President is saying, which is giving him time to implement these interventions, and if they fail, he will resort to a state of emergency as a last option. So, I think we must all be seen to be supporting the fight against galamsey,” he said.

Prof. Gyampo further disclosed that Legislative Instrument (L.I.) 2462, which permits mining in forest reserves, will be revoked when Parliament reconvenes.

He described the move as proof that the President is responsive to public concerns.

“I am happy that the President listens. In the lead-up to the elections in 2024, he promised that the law that encourages people to enter the forest to mine would be repealed. When they came to power, they said they could only take away the bad provisions.

“But we all said no, the repeal was a promise, so they should repeal it completely. After mounting pressure, today we are told that when Parliament resumes, the law will be repealed. That shows that the President listens,” he added.