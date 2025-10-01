Alan’s 2024 Running Mate commends Mahama for increasing prisoners’ feeding fee

The 2024 vice-presidential candidate of independent candidate Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Kwame Owusu Danso, has praised President John Dramani Mahama for raising the daily feeding allowance for prisoners.

The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak, told the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament on Tuesday, September 30, that the allowance had been increased from GHS1.80 to GHS5.

The increment, the first in 15 years, is expected to improve the quality of meals served to inmates across the country’s prisons.

According to the Minister, the adjustment will be captured in the 2026 Budget and Financial Statement to be presented to Parliament in November by Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

Reacting in a social media post, Mr. Owusu Danso said the President had fulfilled a promise his own campaign had pledged to deliver if elected in the 2024 polls.

“During the heat of the campaign, one promise burned brightest in my heart: raising the daily sustenance allowance for our brothers and sisters behind bars, from a meagre 1.80 cedis to a dignified 8. It was a vow to restore humanity where it had been stripped away,” he wrote.

He added that although Alan’s independent ticket fell short in the election, President Mahama’s intervention brings dignity to prisoners and represents “true leadership that lifts the lowest first.”

“With this bold move of increasing the daily sustenance allowance to 5 cedis, he doesn’t just feed bodies, he nourishes hope, mends the soul of our nation, and reminds us that true leadership lifts the lowest first,” he wrote.