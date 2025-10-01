ModernGhana logo
Galamsey: Mahama promised so much in opposition but came with no plan — Ahiagbah

The National Communications Director of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has argued that President John Dramani Mahama has no clear plan to fight illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

He said this is despite the President making big promises during his 2024 campaign that won him the presidency.

In a social media post on Wednesday, October 1, Mr. Ahiagbah accused the President of rather embracing galamsey by purchasing gold proceeds through the Ghana Gold Board.

“Galamsey has worsened under President John Dramani Mahama, no doubt. He promised so much as a candidate, but here we are facing an endangered future without a clear-cut plan. Not even the usual minimum political will to put up a fight. The President has effectively embraced galamsey, which is why he sees nothing wrong with patronizing its proceeds,” he wrote.

He added, “We must resolve that for every river running brown with toxins, the political cost to the NDC would be immediate and unrecoverable, to signal that our future cannot be toyed with. Enough talks have been had; Ghanaians want alternative livelihood solutions and enforcement to save our water bodies and forests.”

Meanwhile, President Mahama has invited Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) for a national dialogue on the fight against galamsey.

The meeting, scheduled for Friday, October 3, 2025, at the Jubilee House in Accra, will serve as a platform for engagement between government and civil society on practical solutions to end the menace.

A letter dated September 17, and signed by Dr. Calistus Mahama, Executive Secretary to the President, said the dialogue will harness collective expertise and perspectives to address the problem.

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

