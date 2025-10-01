ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 01 Oct 2025 Feature Article

A Quick Note To Dr. Michael Abedi-Lartey - Who Wonders Whether Hon. Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings Has The Needed Qualities To Lead Ghana

A Quick Note To Dr. Michael Abedi-Lartey - Who Wonders Whether Hon. Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings Has The Needed Qualities To Lead Ghana

Endorsement of Points and Ghana's Potential

Doc, all the points you make in your comment in response to my Facebook posted viewpoint are valid. However, Ghana doesn't lack innovative thinkers. Neither does it lack those capable of executing transformation policy initiatives.

Need for Next Generation Leadership
Alas, the next Nkrumah is yet to emerge, and his vision yet to be fully realised, so we must perforce focus on the pivotal issue of passing on the baton of leadership to the younger generation of politicians, from the cohort of older generation politicians who now dominate our system. What is needed is a young, charismatic, selfless and honest one-nation politician appreciative of our environment, and able to put the nation and the welfare of the masses above party advantage, to lead the next phase of our journey as a thriving African democracy.

Inspiration from Jerry Rawlings and Potential in Hon. Zanetor

Jerry Rawlings didn't have conventional experience when he burst onto the scene in 1979, but he did provide impactful leadership. What he had was a passion that inspired sacrificial patriotism in young people. Hon. Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings has the same qualities too and will shine when given the opportunity!

#GhanaPolitics #Leadership #Nkrumah #JerryRawlings #ZanetorAgyemangRawlings #AfricanDemocracy #GhanaLeadership #YoungPoliticians #Transformation #OneNationPolitician #Patriotism #GhanaFuture #PoliticalSuccession #Ghanafuor #Anansesem #WestAfrica #PoliticalLegacy

Kofi Thompson
Kofi Thompson, © 2025

Writer & activist for environmental justice & human rights. . More Born into a farming family, I speak truth to power to amplify the voices of victims of injustice.Column: Kofi Thompson

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (1683)

More

Top Stories

7 minutes ago

Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwa 'NPP never complained about our polls; get used to it' – Mussa Dankwa fights bac...

19 minutes ago

Creation of new districts, regions investment in inclusion, not overreach — Minority replies Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi Creation of new districts, regions investment in inclusion, not overreach — Mino...

36 minutes ago

Alan’s 2024 Running Mate commends Mahama for increasing prisoners’ feeding fee Alan’s 2024 Running Mate commends Mahama for increasing prisoners’ feeding fee

36 minutes ago

Galamsey: Mahama promised so much in opposition but came with no plan — Ahiagbah Galamsey: Mahama promised so much in opposition but came with no plan — Ahiagbah

14 hours ago

Dennis Miracles Aboagye Unlike NDC did in opposition, NPP will support galamsey fight — Miracles Aboagye

14 hours ago

Security forces fired tear gas to disperse protesters. By RIJASOLO (AFP) New youth-led protests hit Madagascar despite government's dismissal

14 hours ago

Galamsey fight: It will be ‘butubutu if we dont see any results by end of 2025 – Franklin Cudjoe tells Mahama Galamsey fight: 'It will be ‘butubutu' if we don't see any results by end of 202...

14 hours ago

Solomon Owusu, a leading figure in the Movement for Change 'Mahama showing seriousness in galamsey fight, results are showing' — Movement f...

15 hours ago

Former Presidential Candidate of the Peoples National Convention (PNC), Mr. Bernard Monnah Ghanaians wanted DSTV price cuts, not package upgrades — Bernard Mornah tells Sa...

16 hours ago

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu Gov't increases Book and Research allowance from GH¢408m to GH¢610m amid strike ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line