A Quick Note To Dr. Michael Abedi-Lartey - Who Wonders Whether Hon. Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings Has The Needed Qualities To Lead Ghana

Endorsement of Points and Ghana's Potential

Doc, all the points you make in your comment in response to my Facebook posted viewpoint are valid. However, Ghana doesn't lack innovative thinkers. Neither does it lack those capable of executing transformation policy initiatives.

Need for Next Generation Leadership

Alas, the next Nkrumah is yet to emerge, and his vision yet to be fully realised, so we must perforce focus on the pivotal issue of passing on the baton of leadership to the younger generation of politicians, from the cohort of older generation politicians who now dominate our system. What is needed is a young, charismatic, selfless and honest one-nation politician appreciative of our environment, and able to put the nation and the welfare of the masses above party advantage, to lead the next phase of our journey as a thriving African democracy.

Inspiration from Jerry Rawlings and Potential in Hon. Zanetor

Jerry Rawlings didn't have conventional experience when he burst onto the scene in 1979, but he did provide impactful leadership. What he had was a passion that inspired sacrificial patriotism in young people. Hon. Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings has the same qualities too and will shine when given the opportunity!

