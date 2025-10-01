Sunyani Akwaaba Festival coming up in December

Sunyani, the Bono Regional capital, is set to reposition itself on the global tourism map as it readies itself for the maiden edition of the annual Sunyani Akwaaba Festival this December, which is being instituted by the Sunyani Traditional Council.

The event, which promises to be full of fun, education and the display of the rich culture of the people of Sunyani, will be used to accelerate the development of Sunyani and its surrounding communities.

It is also to send strong signals to everyone that there is a new dawn in Sunyani where the city’s development is engineered based on nananom’s carefully thought through aspirations, vision and purpose.

At a colourful ceremony held to officially launch the event and unveil its mascot, the Akwamuhene of the Sunyani Traditional Area, Nana Kwaku Sarbeng Ababio, was emphatic that the Sunyani Akwaaba Festival will, among other things, “light a perpetual flame that will forever shine our paths towards the development and progress we so envision.”

According to him, the Sunyani Akwaaba Festival will be characterized by several activities that are carefully thought through to bring real development to Sunyani.

“In the month of December, the true receptive character of Sunyani is now going to be celebrated and shown to the whole world. We are practically telling the world to visit Sunyani. Come and experience calmness, neatness, a friendly environment, an evolving hub of education, business development and innovation,” he further said.

Among other activities, the occasion will be used to launch an educational endowment fund to be accessed by all qualified students in the Sunyani traditional area, irrespective of one’s tribe or religion.

Other activities lined up for the first-ever Sunyani Akwaaba Festival include Clean-up exercise, Media Awards and Fund-raising Dinner, Street Carnival and Bonfire Night, Akwaaba Sales Fair to provide opportunities to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises to showcase their businesses and also make sales, Special Children’s party, Ogyeamansan Party in the Park (Christmas Edition) with one musical icon, Christmas in the street, Special Thanksgiving Service

The Akwamuhene extended an invitation to anyone who was born in Sunyani, raised in Sunyani or schooled in the town or was once a resident of Sunyani to join hands with the chiefs and people of the area, come this and every December, to celebrate the occasion.

“If Sunyani has ever shown us love, redefined our purpose and provided us with a new track on which we were able to navigate life to a point of hope, achievements and progress, then this is the time to show Sunyani the love it deserves. And so, we say Sunyani deserves better…. Let us be deliberate in giving back to Sunyani as our forefathers were deliberate in making Sunyani a welcoming home for all,” he added.

On behalf of the Sunyani Traditional Council, Nana Kwaku Sarbeng Ababio called on the various public and private institutions and individuals to sponsor this festival to make it a resounding success.

Ɔdɛɛfoɔ Ɔgyeamansan Boahen Korkor II, the Omanhene of Sunyani, unveiled the official mascot for the upcoming event as part of the official launch.

In attendance were the media, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive, Vincent Antwi Agyei, the Member of Parliament for Sunyani East, Saed Mubarak and a host of other dignitaries.

The theme for the festival is: “Sunyani Reconnect; Recognizing Home, Creating the Future!”