Islamic Scholar praises Interior Minister Muntaka for exemplary leadership at PAC sitting

Renowned Islamic scholar and governance advocate, Dr. Abdul-Muhsin Baafi, has lauded the Minister for the Interior, Hon. Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, for what he described as an "exemplary demonstration of leadership, integrity, and public accountability" during Tuesday’s sitting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Dr. Baafi, who is Director of the Leading-Edge Group, made the remarks in a commentary shared with Modern Ghana Online. He urged Ghanaians to take note of what he called a quiet revolution under the Minister’s stewardship — one defined not by political spectacle, but by consistent results, fiscal discipline, and ethical service.

“In an era where public trust in institutions continues to erode, it is refreshing and indeed, necessary to acknowledge leadership that rises above the norm. Hon. Muntaka’s performance before the PAC was not just impressive; it was inspiring,” Dr. Baafi observed.

According to him, the Minister’s presentation, backed by sector heads, CEOs, and Directors, showed uncommon coordination, clarity of purpose, and a strong sense of responsibility. He singled out the Ministry’s efforts in debt recovery, safeguarding the public purse, and demonstrating financial discipline as marks of serious governance.

“What we witnessed was not a performance to impress, but a report grounded in measurable impact. This is what public service should look like — accountable, transparent, and effective,” he added.

Dr. Baafi stressed that in Islam, leadership is a trust (Amanah), and those entrusted with authority must govern with justice, competence, and sincerity. He pointed to Hon. Muntaka’s oversight of the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, and the Ghana National Fire Service as evidence of principled stewardship driven by legacy rather than expediency.

The scholar also extended his appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama for what he called a “wise and discerning appointment,” noting that the President’s confidence in Hon. Muntaka was yielding results for the nation.

“Ghana does not lack talent. It often lacks principled leadership. Today, we saw both meet in Hon. Muntaka. Let this be a reminder that public service is a sacred duty, and those who honour it must be honoured in return,” he concluded.

Dr. Baafi’s remarks are already generating discussion among policymakers, civil society, and faith-based organisations that have long advocated for moral leadership in governance. His endorsement adds moral and intellectual weight to the Interior Minister’s growing reputation as a model of value-driven public service.