NPP risks self-implosion — Pioneer   

A Pioneer and founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has urged the leadership and executives to remain neutral, as the various presidential hopefuls canvass vote of the delegates, head of the party's presidential primary.

Mr Kwasi Annan Frimpong said: “The NPP risks self-implosion. We shall rock our own boat if we continue to allow the executives from national, regional, constituency and polling stations areas to join the campaign path of the presidential aspirants.”

The party's upcoming presidential primary to elect its presidential candidate for Ghana 2028 presidential election, is slated for January 31, 2026.

Some aspirants who have filed to contest in the primary are: Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong, Hon. Dr. Bryan Acheampong, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Hon. Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum.

However, speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Mr Frimpong said it was unfortunate that some of the party executives had actively involved themselves, leading and canvassing votes for some of the presidential hopefuls.

Mr Frimpong said: “These executives are the faces of the party at all levels and in fact they must be seen to be neutral and ready to accept all the aspirants”, but regretted that some of the executives who “should know better are meddling in the campaigns of some of the aspirants.”

“So, the question is how they would accept the other contestants. So, I think that we must put our feet down. How will people see the presidential primary not being manipulated?" he questioned.

Mr Frimpong called on the National Executive Committee and Steering Committee as well as the Council of Elders of the NPP must rise, intervene and as a matter of urgency to call those executives to order, “that they must be seen as neutral and to accept all the aspirants in their regions, constituencies and polling stations."

