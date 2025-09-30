ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Tue, 30 Sep 2025 NPP

NPP risks self-implosion — Pioneer   

  Tue, 30 Sep 2025
NPP risks self-implosion — Pioneer

A Pioneer and founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has urged the leadership and executives to remain neutral, as the various presidential hopefuls canvass vote of the delegates, head of the party's presidential primary.

Mr Kwasi Annan Frimpong said: “The NPP risks self-implosion. We shall rock our own boat if we continue to allow the executives from national, regional, constituency and polling stations areas to join the campaign path of the presidential aspirants.”

The party's upcoming presidential primary to elect its presidential candidate for Ghana 2028 presidential election, is slated for January 31, 2026.

Some aspirants who have filed to contest in the primary are: Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong, Hon. Dr. Bryan Acheampong, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Hon. Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum.

However, speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Mr Frimpong said it was unfortunate that some of the party executives had actively involved themselves, leading and canvassing votes for some of the presidential hopefuls.

Mr Frimpong said: “These executives are the faces of the party at all levels and in fact they must be seen to be neutral and ready to accept all the aspirants”, but regretted that some of the executives who “should know better are meddling in the campaigns of some of the aspirants.”

“So, the question is how they would accept the other contestants. So, I think that we must put our feet down. How will people see the presidential primary not being manipulated?" he questioned.

Mr Frimpong called on the National Executive Committee and Steering Committee as well as the Council of Elders of the NPP must rise, intervene and as a matter of urgency to call those executives to order, “that they must be seen as neutral and to accept all the aspirants in their regions, constituencies and polling stations."

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

53 minutes ago

Mahama returns from UNGA80 Meeting in New York Mahama returns from UNGA80 Meeting in New York

55 minutes ago

Dennis Miracles Aboagye Unlike NDC did in opposition, NPP will support galamsey fight — Miracles Aboagye

1 hour ago

Security forces fired tear gas to disperse protesters. By RIJASOLO (AFP) New youth-led protests hit Madagascar despite government's dismissal

1 hour ago

Galamsey fight: It will be ‘butubutu if we dont see any results by end of 2025 – Franklin Cudjoe tells Mahama Galamsey fight: 'It will be ‘butubutu' if we don't see any results by end of 202...

1 hour ago

Solomon Owusu, a leading figure in the Movement for Change 'Mahama showing seriousness in galamsey fight, results are showing' — Movement f...

1 hour ago

Professor Vera Fiador of the University of Ghana Prof. Vera Fiador becomes first female president of UTAG

2 hours ago

Former Presidential Candidate of the Peoples National Convention (PNC), Mr. Bernard Monnah Ghanaians wanted DSTV price cuts, not package upgrades — Bernard Mornah tells Sa...

2 hours ago

A/R: Aboboyaa, Okada, wooden carriers are our ambulances’ – Ataso residents cry for help A/R: 'Aboboyaa, Okada, wooden carriers are our ambulances’ – Ataso residents cry...

3 hours ago

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu Gov't increases Book and Research allowance from GH¢408m to GH¢610m amid strike ...

3 hours ago

Interior Minister, Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak 'All firearm licences will be linked to Ghana Card by December for easy trace' —...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line