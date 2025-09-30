Prof. Vera Fiador becomes first female president of UTAG

Professor Vera Fiador of the University of Ghana has made history as the first woman to be elected President of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG).

Her election on August 5, 2025, ushers in a new era of leadership for the association, as she takes over from Prof. Mamudu A. Akudugu, whose two-year tenure has ended.

Prof. Fiador was sworn in during the 22nd UTAG Biennial Congress held at Aburi in the Eastern Region. In her acceptance speech, she described universities as the “beating heart and curious mind” of the nation, noting that academics refined “the raw ore of human potential into the alloy of national progress.”

She urged Ghanaians to appreciate the critical role of academics, who, in her words, “test ideas against evidence, translate curiosity into cures, turn questions into industries, and shape the character of a generation that will outlive us all.”

But she warned that the social contract between academia and society had weakened, pointing to declining public trust, the casual dismissal of expertise, chronic underinvestment in universities, and the lack of autonomy for governing councils.

Prof. Fiador said the reality for many academics was a future of old-age poverty, unless conditions of service improved drastically. She lamented that unattractive remuneration was driving young minds away from academia into private consulting, business ventures, or politics, where rewards were far greater. “In some cases,” she said, “they find themselves in buying and selling goods from China and Dubai, because it pays way better, or end up in politics because that ensures at least a V8 and ex-gratia every four years—an amount a PhD holding academic cannot even dream of after decades of service.”

She cautioned that Ghana’s misaligned conditions of service would lead to misaligned human capital, with the brightest talents migrating to lucrative sectors instead of contributing to national development through academia.

Prof. Fiador called for a “new paradigm of respect for academia” rooted not in prestige but in measurable contributions that directly impact everyday life. “Respect for academics is not vanity,” she stressed. “Respect for academics is the oxygen that lets good ideas breathe. When it is absent, nations run on superstition and slogans. When it is present, nations compound knowledge like capital.”

Highlighting the contradictions in the current system, she said: “We have world-class minds working in less-than-world-class conditions. We celebrate graduations, yet underfund the very research that creates jobs for graduates. We proclaim STEM and digital futures while libraries, journals, and connectivity budgets plead for breath.”

Within UTAG, she pledged to champion transparent and responsive leadership, improved conditions of service, and the protection of academic freedom. Nationally, she urged government to view academia not as an ornament but as essential infrastructure, demanding reliable multi-year funding, autonomy for universities, and procurement systems aligned with research timelines.

She also called on industry to collaborate with universities by co-funding laboratories, licensing innovations responsibly, and mentoring young entrepreneurs. The media, she said, must elevate nuance over noise and help citizens understand complex academic findings. Students and citizens, she urged, should celebrate curiosity and demand evidence-based solutions.

Prof. Fiador concluded with a challenge to her colleagues to make UTAG “impossible to ignore—not with noise, but with usefulness. Let us be the movement that marries integrity, courage, and commitment to results people can feel.”