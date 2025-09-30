ModernGhana logo
'Mahama showing seriousness in galamsey fight, results are showing' — Movement for Change

  Tue, 30 Sep 2025
Mahama showing seriousness in galamsey fight, results are showing — Movement for Change

Solomon Owusu, a leading figure in the Movement for Change, has praised President John Dramani Mahama and his administration for demonstrating what he described as an unprecedented commitment to the fight against illegal mining.

He singled out the work of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Task Force (NAIMOS), which was established under President John Dramani Mahama, noting that the initiative is already making visible progress in curbing galamsey across the country.

Speaking on the Citizen Show with Kwabena Bobie Ansah, Mr. Owusu said the administration’s determination marked a clear break from years of failed promises. “This government is showing seriousness in dealing with galamsey, and the results are beginning to show,” he remarked.

Turning to the issue of corruption, Mr. Owusu was emphatic that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) must not shield former government officials who engaged in graft under the Akufo-Addo administration. He insisted that Ghanaians would hold the party accountable if it failed to prosecute those responsible for the abuse of state resources.

On the same programme, Haruna Mohammed, Executive Director of Equity and Justice, urged Ghanaians to appreciate the turnaround achieved under Mahama’s first nine months in office. He contrasted the current progress with what he described as the “wasted eight years” of the Akufo-Addo era.

“After what we endured, the difference today is clear. We should be thankful that in less than a year, the country is back on the path of recovery,” he said.

