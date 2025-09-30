Galamsey fight: 'It will be ‘butubutu' if we don't see any results by end of 2025' – Franklin Cudjoe tells Mahama

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has issued a stern warning to President John Dramani Mahama, declaring that Ghanaians will not tolerate endless talk without results in the fight against illegal mining.

He cautioned that “it will be butubutu”, a serious confrontation if by the end of 2025 there are no visible outcomes.

Mr. Cudjoe criticised what he described as the government’s over-reliance on dialogue, insisting that concrete action is long overdue.

He argued that the time for speeches and promises has passed and that citizens expect measurable results within clear timelines.

His comments come ahead of a high-level meeting President Mahama has convened with leading civil society organisations (CSOs) at the Jubilee House on Friday, October 3, 2025.

The meeting, scheduled for noon, will consider sustainable solutions to the devastating environmental and social impact of illegal mining.

Describing the upcoming session as little more than “a meet and greet,” Franklin Cudjoe insisted that accountability must be tied to timelines. “The meeting is a meet and greet, so far as I’m concerned. We will have to hold the President to account. We need to give ourselves timelines, give ourselves KPIs. If the year ends and we don’t see anything on galamsey, it will be ‘butubutu’ [a serious fight],” he warned.

Speaking in an interview on Eyewitness News on Tuesday, September 30, Mr. Cudjoe questioned the purpose of the engagement.

“Frankly, apart from esprit de corps, as in gathering and meeting on this matter. I don’t know the takeaway from this meeting. Maybe the President wants to hear from us directly, face to face. I don’t understand the meeting; whatever it is, it’s an opportunity to meet him head-on and say ‘look, this is essential and must be dealt with and some assurances that it will be done,” he said.

He stressed that President Mahama had made illegal mining a central part of his campaign and therefore cannot plead ignorance of the urgency of the matter. “The president campaigned for close to 12 months or more on this issue, so he knows. The Presidency has made its stance known. They are not in a hurry to declare a state of emergency,” he noted.

To address the menace, Mr. Cudjoe proposed a nationwide operation to secure illegal mining hotspots simultaneously and enforce strict licensing rules. “The measures we have to put in place are to secure the hotspots simultaneously. Those properly registered acquire proper licences to do their work, and those who don’t have licences will be dealt with,” he explained.