Rule-Based Societies and the Governance Experience in Ghana

Ghana’s 1992 Constitution sets out a vision of governance founded on the rule of law: equality before the law (Article 17), judicial independence (Article 125), and accountability of all public officers. But when the shoe is on the ground, many citizens feel the weight falls unevenly. Leaders’ actions such as the removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, and ongoing debates over the Electoral Commission, have sparked urgent questions: are rules truly sovereign in Ghana, or do personalities still dominate? This article examines the tension between constitutional promise and political practice, using recent events as a lens into what governance on the ground in Ghana really looks like.

The Promise of Constitutional Governance

The Constitution vests sovereignty in the people and insists that all state power flow within its legal boundaries. Article 146 sets strict procedures for removal of superior court judges for misbehaviour, incompetence, or infirmity. The President has powers, yes --- but even those are constrained. The law does not allow arbitrary sacking of judicial officers.

Chief Justice Torkornoo: Case Study of Rule, Process, and Controversy

What Unfolded

Early 2025: Petitions submitted demanding Chief Justice Torkornoo’s removal for alleged misbehaviour.

President refers petitions to Council of State, per Article 146.

Chief Justice given opportunity to respond.

In April, after review, a prima facie case established. Suspended in April.

A committee of inquiry appointed; evidence reviewed.

On 1 September 2025, after the committee recommended removal, the President acted under Article 146(9) and removed her.

Implications: Constitutionally, the process was adhered to. The requirement for petitions, committee inquiry, Council of State involvement, provision for response by CJ, and the President acting under the recommendation of the committee. Yet in public perception, issues linger. Lack of transparency about the petitions’ details; concern over whether the charges were politically motivated; whether the office of the Chief Justice was being “packed” with sympathetic persons.

Electoral Commission Chairperson: Pressure Without Removal (Yet)

Unlike the CJ case, in the EC Chair’s case, petitions to remove Jean Mensah have been made. Allegations include constitutional violations and lack of impartiality. The President’s team insists that no removal can happen without proper due process. Per Felix Kwakye Ofosu, perceptions alone are insufficient. No constitutional process akin to Article 146 has been invoked (so far) for the EC Chair; no legal removal has even been started. Thus, no unilateral removal has (as of latest reports) been carried out.

On the Ground: What Ordinary Ghanaians See and Feel

Beyond the high offices, citizens observe a few recurring patterns:

Selective enforcement: When people with political connections break laws (traffic rules, public service discipline, contracts), consequences are often delayed, softened, or ignored. Meanwhile, ordinary people face swift and often disproportionately harsh sanctions for similar infractions.

Public perception of bias and impunity: The sense is that justice is partial. One hears complaints such as, “If you are not loved by those in power, you burn in the courts.”

Demand for due process: Many accept that no one should be removed from office without cause, but insist the cause must be public, the process fair, and evidence strong.

What Is at Stake

When leaders manipulate or are perceived to manipulate the removal of judicial or electoral officials, trust in the system erodes. If rules are bent for political convenience, citizens lose belief in institutions, which undermines long-term governance, investment, and social cohesion. Judicial independence and impartial election administration are pillars of democracy. Weakening them harms not just legal order but citizens’ sense of their rights.

Strengthening Rule-Based Governance in Ghana

Transparency of Proceedings: Details of petitions, evidence, and the findings of committees should be public (while maintaining reasonable confidentiality where dignity or privacy demands).

Institutional Safeguards: Ensure bodies like the Council of State, committees of inquiry, and the judiciary are sufficiently insulated from party politics. Perhaps reforms to how petitions are handled --- criteria, deadlines, clarity of process --- must be spelt out.

Civic Awareness and Media Oversight: Citizens must demand explanations, not accept silence. Media and civil society must scrutinize both the substance (are there real grounds?) and the procedure (was due process followed?).

Leadership by Example: When leaders themselves obey rules (e.g., declarations of interest, respecting by-laws, traffic laws), it sets a national tone.

Constitutional Literacy: More education for citizens and public officers about what the Constitution requires, especially regarding removal of key public office holders.

The recent removal of Chief Justice Torkornoo illustrates that the Constitution is still binding. There are legal paths for holding even the highest officials accountable. But the controversies surrounding that removal --- over transparency, motivations, and perceived politicization --- show how delicate rule-based governance is in practice. The debate over whether the EC Chair will be removed reflects similar tensions --- political pressure, public distrust, constitutional norms, and the demand for fair procedure. To preserve democracy, Ghana must not simply have rules on paper. It must enforce them with integrity, treating every citizen, and every public officer according to the same law. Anything less, risks not just one case of removal, but the erosion of trust in the rule of law itself.

