Rupture: The Good News versus the Bad News for the Gambia, Africa, and the World?

The Christians or religious folks talk about 'rupture' in sometimes very mysterious or even crazy ways, but what is the relationship between the word erupt and rupture to the secular minds and other religious folks? Well, some violence (protest turns riot) erupted in very small parts of the Gambia this last weekend over the killing of one Omar Badjie over a small amount of cannabis and/or 'police brutality'. Wow! Why didn't the whole Gambia or Africa rage, or someone illusorily or wishfully said: 'Omar is the George Floyd of the Gambia...'. Well, the Good news is God is inspiring powerful words, but I also want powerful actions (rupture) up to worldwide level, which will make Omar or which writers bigger than George Floyd and u.s+ writers. The Shaky news is whether the Gambians, Africa, or the world will repent ? The Gambia, Africa, and the World are largely run by trusted d[oers of]evils, who are under repenting through under pressure . I call the public the guilty public because it is not just about the wrong people they vote in, but how the so-called victims fail to realize they need courageous separation or rupture before potential submission of the devils above us. Depending on which issues, the Gambian+ journalists and so-called intellectuals are the most guilty on lack of intellectual honesty, under-thinking, under-accepting thinkers, under-recommending, etc. Yes! Even the youths are guilty, but will they learn? Above all, will God push it worldwide because we need repentance or worldwide rupture.

Small Gambia, you were created to end transatlantic slavery, but will God make you seed worldwide revolution like a tiny sperm with eggs makes small to big creatures? Better yet, can it be fast like a rupture, making drastic changes around the world in a good and happy ending? I hope God works overtime, because too many Gambians, Africans, and humans are guilty more than they realize. Size and places tend to have advantages and disadvantages, but our journalists refused to see or utilize our small size advantages?

Missing Systemic Information on Gambian Journalism: I dare you to review all the publications of Gambian media houses on this matter to gauge and contrast with my suggestions, not just criticisms. As journalists, we support you directly and indirectly, so we expect you to think or at least to gratefully utilize the ideas of thinkers to overcome the devils in governments. Numbers matter! Classification matters! Information gathering systems matter!

Deaths: There are too many types of deaths, but even questionable deaths can vary from death under police custody, murder by the state agents or xyz, manslaughter, negligent accidents, etc. So depending if a media house is concerned about all wrongful or questionable deaths by the state and/or public, I expect a new system of reporting questionable deaths in all countries, especially tiny countries like the Gambia. A small paragraph to give you a clear picture of statistical accuracy of at about 90%, both as a pressure tactic and for even a visiting tourist or new diplomat to have a glimpse of the realities. For example: Mr. Omar Badjie, a 23 year old high school graduate of xyz and construction worker of xyz company was killed on xyz date, in mandinary village. Mr. Badjie is the 10th confirmed wrongful death in 2025, but the 25th or xyz since President Barrow took office in 2017. Our webpage or xyz website has details of each of these deaths... some of the other needed details can be skipped in my article, because you guys know such. I also learned that tear gas once contributed to the death of a newborn, because the mother was passing by, and was not protesting. So please think through your classification.

Beyond Death Counting: The term 'police Brutality' is sadly normalised and that is another evidence of human evolution being very weak and slow. Our age demands we try to record all wrongs: deaths, extreme brutality, shoving, and other assaults. So you need new evidence versus a claim based information gathering system. We want to end lying and cruelty worldwide, but targets tend to demand efforts and then achievements are up to many factors. Once you put John or George Floyd as an evident victim because of video records, then putting Joanne or Omar Badjie as claimed strangling will help pressure people to buy cameras. Although Omar suffered death, reporting Mr. Assan Njie or xyz was also reportedly assaulted will also demand type and number of assault victims per year and per terms..

Late learning and late partnering: I am in mixed emotions because not only is Omar Badjie a 15 to 30 minutes walking distance neighbor, but it also found me with an arthritic attack. I am still using a walking stick, so I skipped going there for first hand investigations. Through phone calls and the Internet, I have learned a few things, including that the biological mother passed away and the Dad is reportedly sick and was in neighboring Senegal when the tragic incident happened. By late, I mean both the neighborhood and Gambian media houses under-partnered with me beyond the urging for culture of cameras. This case deeply confirms why the top four universal targets I outlined matter.

Lack of Intellectual Honesty: Assessing both the issues in depth and all who to blame requires deep honesty. This is not just a case of police brutality, unless you are one of those blind to how cannabis criminalisation is the root problem. Too many Gambians call for security reforms in vague terms, but I did not hear anyone calling for civilian law reforms. From the major media houses, the NHRC, and even major diaspora podcasts, I did not hear civilian law reforms are needed or which specific security reforms could have helped. I have repeatedly said: life is direction, route, and speed. Many vaguely accuse guilty Barrow of wrong direction, but will they accuse me of defending Barrow, even after calling him guilty and a lucky devil compared to who and who? Human evolution is very complex. The cultural era, pre-colonisation, had devils we under-resisted. The religious era comes with different types of devils, but state level devils are much more complex. You have to deeply read [Quran 17:64] "And entice whomever of them you can with your voice, and rally against them your cavalry and your infantry, and share with them in wealth and children, and make promises to them." But Satan promises them nothing but delusion... '

The above verse reveals the dangerous respite the Satanists up to state level has with humankind and hints how we can end at least parts of that respite. When the colonisers came to Africa, some countries were conquered without weapons, just sweet words and bribery to prostitute minded leaders of Africa +... Picture the arms (cavalry) of colonisation versus alcohol drinking cops raiding peaceful cannabis folks and when that brutality started? For the Gambia, president Jawara naively accepted pressure from corrupt Richard Nixon to criminalise cannabis just about 50 years ago. I heard a very dishonest so-called Gambian intellectual claiming: ' when we were young, these things were not happening '. Before you were born or Gambia became a state, people were using cannabis in the Gambia and even colonisers reportedly farmed hemp in the Gambia. So usage and farming were always on. Although new drugs are now in the Gambia, over 75% of the so-called drug raids or problems of the Gambia are cannabis related. The guilty may claim: 's/he meant police brutality'. Many of you are deaf, dumb, and blind as the Quhr-aahn accuses some of you, and you refuse to repent from your prostitute minded ways. You are blind that direction by Jawara, speed by Jawara versus Jammeh and Barrow contribute to where we are, including Jawara+ and his supporters may deserve part of hell until we change direction. Yes, I agree Barrow is the current devil in chief, who happens to adore Jawara or just for votes like guilty Ousainou Darboe misled him.

Once you take the direction of criminalisation of personal matters like cannabis, you open two evils: bribery and assault towards brutality... Be it the Gambia, Ghana, U.S.A, etc all had such problems varyingly, regardless of so-called security reforms in the devilish rich countries many of you ran to, because most of your parents are prostitute minded, and gave you a disease that is not so easy to cure. In some ways, I suffered similarly, but I choose personal rupture or separation with u.s+, but decide to even confront all devils. No honest Gambian will dispute bribery over cannabis existed in the Gambia, even though we lacked enforcement speed. What changed is the speed or severity of enforcement, and eventual resistance. Police slapped and beat folks over cannabis during the Jawara days, but your silly 'at least mindsets' may claim that is not brutal enough, not shameful enough, not whatever as shameful house negroes rationalised between slave masters and lack courage of overcoming fear to deserve God's rescue. You are blind how speed changes when administrations change or are caught in the act? Do you remember when an international drug bust around Gambian waters that Jammeh was suspected of, which led to Jammeh cowardly worsening the Gambian laws to include seizing compounds over cannabis? Jammeh may be one of the worst African cowards and among the ungrateful cannabis users and/or dealers. I can write deeply about Jammeh about that issue, but he is slightly braver than Barrow on Cannabis in my opinion. What good is bravery with hypocrisy, so away with Jammeh is progress I hope.

Barrow is like the lucky devil of the Gambia who must repent or God's curse be upon him and those who support his evil ways, including Ousainou Darboe who grossly misled Barrow and a worse devil God tested and protected us from so far... During Jawara days, Darboe was making money from cannabis folks as a lawyer, while drinking alcohol and blind or indifferent to the direction+ of his wrongly adored Jawara. During Jammeh, Darboe cowardly under-fought Jammeh to taste the prison every sane person despises or knows is for the cruel ones and extreme liars, not the 'stupid' or blessed cannabis folks. Any Gambian, any Nigerian, any American+, who thinks Cannabis folks should be in prison deserves God's proportionate curse, depending on their level of knowledge or age. Anyone who cannot see Darboe was the implicit president of the Gambia for three+ years more than Elon Musk for months, then what changes he made in those years or you truly expect in which years? Barrow is arguably the fourth president of the Gambia, who was blind when we told him 'his father' Ousainou Darboe was of little or no good. Barrow must change or he is taking a big gamble against himself and the Gambians, but God's help for Gambians and humans is sometimes dangerously hard... I pray for Gambians and the world, because God must help bring a rupture to subdue these devils worldwide.

Jarga versus Gambian+ Diasporans: I am not much different from average Gambians, except I tend to learn fast when it comes to repentance. So I am admitting my parents were far from perfect from Jawara to how they saw cannabis. Accordingly, I was mistaken, slightly corrupt and repented early, and now want 100% truthfulness and kindness regardless of which country, company, or person God tests me with. Having differences with your parents or predecessors can be evolutionary, because I am arguably the first Gambian to openly challenge both the Gambia and u.s on Cannabis legalization. Now, first is hard to claim, but no one will deny the FBI and CIA will confirm I am the number one activist or among the top ten activists they least want to face on a TV debate or be enriched to face them. My point is most Gambians+ in the Diaspora are there for money rather than character uplifting in dual ways. I saw the evil direction of the u.s on cannabis and tried to change it before many of you are now enjoying it, in and beyond the U.S. You cannot lecture me on security reforms when you damned well know the u.s is still worse on police brutality than the Gambia. Again, do not ever think I am giving Barrow a pass, but I want you to understand certain realities, including the u.s contributed immensely to the very direction and terrible state we are in. With all my differences with Jawara to Barrow, I can truthfully acknowledge they under enforce the bad cannabis laws like the u.s, but they all lack the courage of law reforms, the need for sincere repentance, and courage to re-educate the guilty Gambians+, who are still largely prostitute minded folks.

How many Gambians or Africans will refuse cannabis legalization in fear, but offer their children a visa to Canada+, and the fear of legalisation disappears in greed? I used the term devils, but are you one to 51% devils to merit the label? Well, your religions can make their claims, but Showlove Trinity pegs tolerance between zero to twenty five percent . Meaning, one percent of some evil is too much and 25% of any evil is too dangerous. I said fear, greed, and arrogance are the roots of evil; while ignorance, lies, and cruelties are the explicit branches of evil. On things like personal rights, you cannot allow a guilty arrogant majority to dictate in fear and cruelty on minorities. Any Gambian or African who fears cannabis, fine, let us regulate enough to help you abstain from. However, when you arrogantly claim I should also fear it and cigarette smokers, drunkards, bleaching folks can live more freely than I do, then God will ask to fight back in the spirit of ch. 103 and 76. Jarga and any one! [Quran 76:24] 'So be patient for the decision of your Lord, and do not obey the sinner or the blasphemer (disbelievers and wrongdoers) among them.' God, they said black devils cannot be defeated if you are yet to even fully defeat the u.s... Hmm, Lord of the two easts and two wests, rupture by humans or angels for legalization I pray asap.

Recommendations: I notice one-eye under recommendations, from the Gambia to mighty u.s in many aspects. Do you have recommendations for the devilish states in vague terms and no recommendations for the victims? You think or claim I am only about cannabis because that is the one you fear the most, but I have evidence of calling for police body cameras in the u.s before many of you entered there or any state mandated it. So I am a lot more progressive than your white+ slave masters, including guilty Obama+. If you are two steps late, then crowd fund to buy body cameras for Gambian police to destroy the gadgets unless laws demand replacement through salary deduction if it goes bad within five or xyz years. If you are one step late, then crowd fund for a camera factory or mighty camera shop for civilians, if you care about security in the Gambia or any country.

The NHRC issuing statements for probes without detailed modern means reveal you have educated non-thinking officials, who even refuse to learn or echo. A few years ago, I had problems with some cowardly Jinackans, went to NHRC and suggested many things to them, including that they must urge mass camera buying and renting to some in some instances. You expect the devils to properly probe their fellow devils and refuse how many efforts from your office and recommending to civilians. We need the NHRC and a much better institution to be investigating such issues, but once you realize evidence is what matters in any decent law world, then evidence gathering tools matter. Even an international team can only work with evidence, or we sacrifice an innocent team to calm the public. You must bravely tell the so-called poor Gambians if they can afford meat, marabouts, gifts to praise singers, etc they must invest on cameras or deserve to be victims, fooled with words of empty empathy, re-robbed with probes or commissions, then some other nasty cycles of the devils will run until God brings the good rupture, not just dangerous eruptions.

You must bluntly tell the youths that many of their parents are guilty of fear, greed, and arrogance. A big percentage of the parents are prostitute minded in and beyond the Gambia. Prostitute minded and being an explicit prostitute are different. Also worse than prostitutes do exist in the Gambia, u.s, and many countries. Some of you may accuse me of being rude, but ch.17:64, I quoted earlier, clearly tells you the satanists use money to appeal to greed (prostitute minded folks) and use military+ to appeal to fear of people... The worst of you talk about voting to possibly return , but that is just one aspect of a long list. You have to tell the youths they must be ready to sacrifice money and risk lives in smarter ways than the protests to riots . Are they ready to crowd-fund for my types to help challenge the government in different legal ways? They can choose fear, partner with whom they trust, or claim they only have money to buy cannabis, bribe police, and chase prostitute minded women until they have babies to run the same cycle?

You can tell them protests do work, but among the least effective means to change government unless they meet certain criteria and are well organised with legit demands and ready to escalate. Feel free to count 1000 successful protests, and I guarantee ten times that number failed or got worse. In the case of cannabis, protest can actually work, but you need it to be around weekly, like every Sunday. Imagine an Africa wide or worldwide protest (rupture) for cannabis legalization. Presently, about 67% of Americans are said to favor legalization and the devilish Trump is trying to fool them by reclassifying, even after promising since 2016. Imagine millions of Americans marching every Sunday for two hours and add sit-down Monday until cannabis is legalised. Imagine tens of millions refusing Monday work until Cannabis is legalised. Even guilty Trump will quickly bow, he will immediately sign an executive order of legalisation and forward a formal bill for congress to approve. If the demands are not clearly stated as executive order now, Bill in Two months, then an excuse(s) will likely be forwarded. Without clear messaging, the stupid youths or children of prostitutes will arrogantly smoke cannabis in the protests to cause the anti- cannabis folks to win. You cannot restrain yourself for a few hours, then how can we trust you to have respect for years or decades on respecting public spaces? The youths have their own problems, but perhaps due to the parents they had and yet to know the Lord of conscience forbid wrongs to even blessed cannabis folks. You must avoid sins between creatures and be respectful to even prostitute minded folks unless they attack you.

Further on lack of intellectual honesty: Yes, the police did some wrongs, but reaction should still be measured. Many of you keep writing peaceful protests, when you damned well know it quickly erupted to riots. Guilty presidents like Barrow and Obama will always remind you to be lawful , but what idiots should respect bad laws? I found that they indoctrinate you: 'no one is above the law', but I said God's curse be upon anyone who repeats that dangerous faulty statement. Instead, say: The law should not be above anyone, but measurably between people. Meaning, show me my victims or let me go. Once you naively accept no one is above the law, it meant something then and now. It meant police were right in harming slaves, segregation enforcement, to present cannabis laws, and even future bad laws. Law worshipping is for devils, conscience worshipping is about respecting good laws and challenging bad laws. Hopefully, God permanently ends the respite of the devils with rupture or ruptures upon ruptures.

We Need Police on Sins between creatures: With all our differences with the prostitute minded police, even earthly heaven will need police, and then we should respect them... So we must never demonize all police and all politicians... Intellectual Honesty matters! If me and you were in the state house, what would we order the police to do? Do not vaguely say things like unnecessary force, but precisely use numbers. My police will be allowed to use every necessary force when you come 2 to 3 meters of proximity. There is nothing honest about 'unarmed protesters' because unarmed angry groups can certainly harm police or anyone. The nature of life demands self protection, including if the police or youths come too close to me, I will spray or shoot them if I feel threatened. Unlike you guilty intellectuals who oppose legalization and want to gamble the youths, then ask for their votes to still jail and slap them like the Jawara days, I openly tell the youths only the truth. African youths must understand the importance of Showlove Trinity and Justice. Do not appreciate empathy from anyone who believes you should be prosecuted, hunted, over cannabis. Regardless of what history they narrate to you, every race , religion, country, and continent have good and bad folks. Africa was never perfect for a thousand years, still imperfect, and the rupture is actually the race to be 100% truthful and 100% kind to all, except those who verifiably fight you. After legalization, police should be well respected. For now, we should pray against (imprecate) against all police officers, journalists, politicians, our guilty parents, etc . Proportionate curse is ok, because our freedom is no longer negotiable. If they can call on the unjust police and judges on us, then we have the right and responsibility to call on the Just Lord and just Angels against them until they repent. They have the option to repent and God may forgive whom he wills.

Strategic Seeing to Strategic Sharing: It is very vital for every sane person to see every government as the enemy we are tested with until they renounce lying and cruelty can be in our interest . If you meet a person who tells you s/he has the right to lie to you, hide the truth from you, or punish you for revealing beneficial truth, you will less likely trust or befriend the person. Much worse is to trust a group of money and image worshipping men and women who want to claim similar rights over us. Rupture also means parting, but for possible reunion. If I as a person, poor and struggling can take the vow for 100% truth and kindness, I can only accept a similar partner, and tolerate only ignorance or mistakes we can gladly admit on the world stage. That being said, we are almost stuck with the devils or governments, so you want limited engagement until they change.

As such, all media houses and organisations like NHRC, Amnesty International, etc should advise the people on when and how to share evidence with the government. When incidents like these horrible killings occur, which involve the government, you cannot trust the government nor corporate much with essential evidence. Like the court house style, the government should be able to present their version without our versions. Tell us all what your guilty police claim or recorded within 24 hrs. Tell the public to often wait one to three days before sharing evidence, depending on the nature of the crime(s) and countering evidence. Such waitings are super vital to surprise lying cops or lying women+... Tell the public private recordings are your private properties for public good, so you have the right to test government sincerity and to release it to multiple parties. Never release such recordings to the government first, but try simultaneous forwarding to at least three trusted persons, media houses, or organisations before the government. We must see them as a dangerous opponent or enemy, and that they are on trial under the God of cannabis, cameras, and beyond. Corporation matters, but the when and how are also vital. A good government that caught cops lying after their crimes must make laws of additional charges if civilian cameras show conflicting evidence. Considering even western media houses are yet to start urging civilians to mass buy body cameras and other cameras, sometimes I wonder if God's love for humankind is almost here. God does conquer, but really seems slow in my opinion, except humans seem a lot slower and do not appreciate open doors of opportunities. Like the Quhr-aahn claimed about past prophets, I am at ' When is God's help coming [or rising to satisfaction]. Groups within and between governments tend to protect each other unless overwhelming evidence exists. So cops will likely protect each other on the ground and beyond. Death should mean immediate suspension until investigations are over. We need many new laws on sins between creatures and try to build heaven for all good folks on earth.

African Television Shortcomings: All top African media houses and western+ media houses should openly invite me or read my articles on air. I am not afraid to show my face, debate anyone, and help organise in any country. Be it Ghana, Nigeria, Saudi-Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Morocco, any country. I believe some of them read me anyway, but forward it to all Televisions and radios in all countries. Let us work together as a team for good more than politicians and police work as a team for evil than good. I openly challenge the world on far beyond cannabis legalization. May God bless me a lot more and bless those who love me. Bless us through Showlove Trinity: let's learn, let's work, let's have fun.

