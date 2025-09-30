Ghanaians wanted DSTV price cuts, not package upgrades — Bernard Monnah chides Sam George

Former Presidential Candidate of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Mr. Bernard Monnah, has criticized the Minister of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Mr. Sam Nartey George, over government’s recently announced deal with MultiChoice Ghana.

Speaking on the Ghana Nkosuo Morning Show on CTV, hosted by Yaa Titi on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, Mr. Monnah argued that the Minister does not deserve praise for the outcome of the negotiations with the pay-TV operator.

According to him, Ghanaians were promised a reduction in DSTV subscription prices to ease the burden of economic hardship. Instead, he said, what government delivered was simply “package upgrades” disguised as relief.

“What we set out for was price reduction and not package increment,” Mr. Monnah stressed. He further urged the Minister to “be honest with Ghanaians by admitting that he failed to secure a price cut instead of justifying his failure with more channels.”

His criticism follows Mr. Sam George’s announcement on Monday of what he described as a landmark agreement between government and MultiChoice Ghana. The deal, reached after consultations with the Ministry, the National Communications Authority (NCA), MultiChoice Africa, and MultiChoice Ghana, introduces a new pricing and content structure set to take effect on October 1, 2025.

One of the major concerns addressed during negotiations was cross-border piracy of DSTV decoders from Nigeria into Ghana, which officials say deprived the state of revenue, shifted jobs away from Ghana, and undermined customer service quality. A working group has since been established to implement anti-piracy measures.

Under the new arrangement, DSTV subscribers will not see direct price cuts but will receive additional channels at current or slightly adjusted rates. For instance, the Padi bouquet at GH₵99 will now be upgraded to Access with 35 extra channels, while the Compact Plus bouquet at GH₵865 will be upgraded to Premium with 18 more channels. New customers will also benefit from a GH₵555 subsidy on Zap decoder and dish kits, reducing purchase costs by half.

Minister Sam George welcomed the restructured packages, describing them as a demonstration of MultiChoice’s goodwill. He said the new structure would ease pressure on households, improve customer experience, and secure the sustainability of Ghana’s pay-TV market. A stakeholder committee is expected to reconvene in three months to review its impact.

Despite this, Mr. Monnah maintains that government failed to achieve what Ghanaians truly demanded — an actual reduction in subscription fees rather than incremental channel offers.